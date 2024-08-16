Giant turtle brings excitement and fortune to Phetchabun home

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A giant turtle recently wandered into a home in Phetchabun, bringing excitement and a sense of good fortune to locals. The unusual visitor, believed to be an auspicious creature, prompted the villagers to rub powder on its shell in search of lucky numbers before planning to release it at a temple.

Kanyanat Yodma, a 58 year old resident, from house number 111, Moo 1, Wang Pong subdistrict, Wang Pong district, Phetchabun province, recounted the event. She heard her dog barking at around 6am today, August 16, and went outside to find a giant turtle crawling towards her house.

Astonished, Kanyanat noted that although turtles had come to her home before, she had never seen one of this size. She considered it a good omen, especially since it was a holy day.

“Previously, smaller turtles have entered my home, but this one measures 53 centimetres in length and 45 centimetres in width. Examining it closely revealed its remarkable features, bringing excitement and joy.”

According to Kanyanat, the turtle’s large size and its unique blackish hue suggested it was an older creature, possibly over 60 years old. The turtle weighed 11 kilogrammes, and she planned to release it at a temple for safety reasons, as her house is near a road, posing a potential danger to the turtle.

“In ancient beliefs, turtles are symbols of longevity. When a turtle enters a home, it is said to bring fortune. Observing this turtle’s considerable size, larger than typical turtles, I believe it brings good luck.”

The news of the giant turtle spread quickly, attracting neighbours who came to witness the phenomenon. Many applied powder to the turtle’s shell and underside, hoping to see lucky numbers.

Some saw the numbers 817, while others saw 69 and 11. They also inquired about the turtle’s weight and Kanyanat’s house number to use for lottery purposes, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, a monk’s extraordinary luck has become the talk of the town in Nakhon Phanom province after winning a lottery jackpot of 18 million baht, generously distributing his winnings to the needy and local temples.