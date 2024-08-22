Foreign man caught standing naked in cannabis shop in Phuket

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A picture of a naked foreign man proudly showing off the family jewels inside a cannabis shop in the Patong neighbourhood of Phuket went viral on Thai social media. The reason for his nakedness is still under investigation.

The Phuket Times shared the picture of the naked foreigner yesterday, August 21, with a caption that read, “Free visa! Drunk foreign man in Patong stripped naked and proudly showed off his private parts!”

The news page reported that the incident occurred at a cannabis shop in the Patong area of Phuket on Tuesday, August 20. The nationality of the foreign man was not disclosed.

In the picture, the naked foreigner was seen standing with his arms extended towards the large window of a blue cannabis shop. Some cannabis plants were outside the store. There were no other customers in the area.

The post garnered over 3,200 reactions from netizens, many of whom condemned the foreigner for his inappropriate behaviour and criticised government officials for offering free visas, which they believed allowed poor-quality tourists into the country.

“Free visas are no good. Quality tourists don’t come. It’s not worth it. They come and waste our water supply and resources. It’s time to cancel free visas and focus on quality tourists.”

“Phuket, the real entertainment venue.”

“Hmmm… City of freedom?”

“He loves freedom.”

“Don’t think too much. It makes Phuket lively!”

“It’s not about free visas, it’s about cannabis.”

“I often see foreigners walking in shopping malls in bikinis.”

Some netizens mentioned a similar incident that occurred last week in the southern province of Surat Thani. In that case, a foreign man was seen taking off his clothes and approaching a cow. The animal was frightened and gored the man, causing him severe injuries.

Locals suspected that the man intended to engage in sexual activity with the cow, but this was not confirmed. The foreign man refused treatment at a hospital and immediately rushed home without attending a police questioning.