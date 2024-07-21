Thailand to investigate blackchin tilapia surge within seven days

Picture courtesy of Thairath

Thailand’s Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry tasked the Fisheries Department with a seven-day deadline to determine the cause behind the surge in the blackchin tilapia population.

Prayoon Inskul, permanent secretary for the ministry, announced yesterday, July 20, that a comprehensive plan has been devised to address the outbreak affecting 16 provinces. The initial strategy involves a committee working to control the population by September next year, to increase the price of blackchin tilapia to 15 baht per kilogramme, up from the current 8 baht per kilogramme.

The committee will investigate how the import of this fish species is impacting local ecosystems and trace the source of its outbreak. The Fisheries Department must present its findings within seven days, which will then be used by the ministry to formulate a solution, said Prayoon.

In addition to tracing the source, the meeting also explored the possibility of releasing predatory fish, like white sea bass, to curb the juvenile population of this invasive species. Enhanced surveillance measures will be implemented in areas where blackchin tilapia have not yet been detected.

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow plans to visit Samut Sakhon tomorrow to meet with representatives from 16 provinces along the Gulf of Thailand. The meeting will include officials from various agencies such as the Rubber Authority of Thailand, the Department of Land Development, and the Department of Agriculture.

Blackchin tilapia

On July 19, Bancha Sukkaew, the department’s director-general, announced a prohibition on farming blackchin tilapia. The ministry has also issued a regulation banning this activity under Section 144 of the Fisheries Act 2015. Violators face penalties of up to one year in prison, a fine of up to 1 million baht (US$ 27,500), or both.

The ban arises from concerns that this invasive species, native to West Africa, can thrive in Thailand’s environment, reproduce rapidly, and disrupt local ecosystems. This poses significant challenges for aquaculturists and fishermen, as other fish species come under threat.

The blackchin tilapia (Sarotherodon melanotheron) can live in fresh, brackish, and coastal waters. It has a lifespan of up to nine years and can grow to about 25 centimetres in length.

The fish reaches reproductive age at one year and can breed every 22 days, with a female capable of laying up to 900 eggs at a time. Breeding occurs throughout the year, according to the Fisheries Department, reported Bangkok Post.

Due to its invasive nature, the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry has prioritised the eradication of blackchin tilapia as part of its national farming agenda.