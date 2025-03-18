Irishman killed in high-speed crash in Phang Nga’s Khao Lak

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
March 18, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A tragic accident claimed the life of a 54 year old Irishman when he was struck by a speeding car in Khao Lak last night.

The victim, identified as Neil Christopher More Oferrall, was killed instantly when a black Ford Everest hit him on Phetkasem Road, in front of the Sangsawan Resort, around 9pm yesterday, March 17.

Police quickly arrived at the scene to find the black Ford parked in the right lane near the median strip. The driver, Wisanu Alitomeena, from Trang province, remained at the scene and fully cooperated with officers.

Bloodstains and a black flip-flop were found near the accident site, indicating the violent nature of the collision.

Oferrall, who had been thrown by the impact, was rushed to Khao Lak Medical Center, where doctors attempted to resuscitate him.

Sadly, despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at 9.40pm due to severe neck injuries and trauma caused by the collision.

The incident has been registered under case number Chor. 14/2568 as a traffic accident, with an autopsy case numbered Chor. 6/2568. Police are continuing to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the crash, reported The Phuket News.

It is not yet clear whether charges will be filed against the driver, Wisanu Alitomeena, though the case has been referred to Phang Nga Provincial Police as a “serious and shocking incident.”

In similar news, a 30 year old man tragically lost his life in a horrific late-night crash when his car flipped and smashed into a roadside barrier in Wichit, Phuket.

The accident occurred early on February 17 at around 2.30am, near the Bangchak petrol station on Mueang Chaofa Road. Police arrived to find a mangled red Mazda 3 sedan, with severe damage to the front and driver’s side.

The driver, who had suffered serious head trauma, was trapped inside and unconscious. Despite rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation using special equipment to extract him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years.

