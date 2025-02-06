Mummified infant bodies found in chilling Chiang Mai delivery

Mummified infant bodies found in chilling Chiang Mai delivery
Photo courtesy of The Nation

A routine package check at a Sa Kaeo logistics shop turned into a horrifying discovery when staff found two dried infant bodies inside a parcel bound for Chiang Mai. Police are now investigating a self-proclaimed medium, who allegedly bought the bodies for 10,000 baht and planned to resell them to Chinese tourists.

Sa Kaeo police were alerted this afternoon, February 6, when a man attempted to send the grisly package via a private logistics service in Aranyaprathet district.

Staff grew suspicious and insisted on inspecting the parcel, revealing two small, blackened corpses inside. Shocked by their find, they immediately called the police.

Deputy Police Chief Police Colonel Jaturaphat Singhatsathit rushed to the scene and identified the sender as 47 year old Chai who claimed he was acting on behalf of a 39 year old man named Pol, a local self-proclaimed black magician.

Officers raided Pol’s shop in Pa Rai subdistrict, where he admitted to purchasing the infant bodies from Samut Prakan for 10,000 baht. He claimed that a group of Chinese tourists visited his shop in December with a Thai woman acting as a guide.

They returned on January 22 and expressed interest in the bodies, offering to buy them for 30,000 baht. Pol was allegedly sending the package as part of this transaction.

Police are now determining what charges Pol will face as they investigate the origins of the infant corpses and whether any laws regarding human remains trafficking have been violated.

Officers have yet to confirm how Pol acquired the bodies and if others were involved in the grisly trade, reported The Nation.

In similar news, a shocking discovery was made in Sisaket province when a 64 year old man, searching for field rats in a rice paddy, stumbled upon the buried body of an infant in Wang Hin district.

The female baby, estimated to have died two to three days earlier, was found on January 8, wrapped in a white towel alongside a rabbit toy. Police are now investigating whether the infant was buried alive or post-mortem, with suspicions pointing towards local teenagers.

