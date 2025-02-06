ex-Thai artist finds fame washing himself in the middle of the road (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A viral video showing a Thai man washing himself in the middle of a road in the Phra Khanong area of Bangkok has captivated onlookers, dubbing him as the “Phra Khanong sensation.”

The man, identified as 43 year old Samphan, originally from the area, shared insights into his life and past experiences. Previously, he earned between 1,000 and 5,000 baht daily as a freelance artist in Bang Saen.

However, his income has dwindled recently, compounded by heartbreak from a recent relationship. Towards the end of last year, he relocated to Bangkok, staying briefly with his younger sister.

His drinking habits, however, led to disagreements, and he now finds himself living on the streets. By day, he seeks refuge from the sun near a convenience store, while at night, he sells his artwork, often at bars on Sukhumvit 22, primarily to foreigners.

Samphan acknowledges that his current income from drawing is inconsistent and largely dependent on customers’ generosity. Reflecting on his past, he admits to heavy drinking, which he is now trying to curb.

He reminisces about having 17 wives in the past, though he is currently single. Samphan expressed his apologies to the local community for any inconvenience he may have caused and extended gratitude to those who follow his story. He invites anyone interested in having a portrait drawn to find him at Sukhumvit 22, reported KhaoSod.

Homelessness in Thailand is a multifaceted issue influenced by economic disparities, mental health challenges, and social factors.

As of 2023, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation reported approximately 2,499 homeless individuals nationwide, with 1,217 residing in Bangkok.

Notably, a significant portion of the homeless population comprises psychiatric patients, underscoring the intersection between mental health and homelessness, according to Bangkok Post.

In urban centres like Bangkok, the visibility of homelessness is pronounced, with individuals often seen near public transportation hubs and commercial areas.

The government has implemented measures to address the issue, including policies to prevent street sleeping in certain districts. However, these actions have faced criticism for potentially displacing vulnerable individuals without providing adequate alternatives.

