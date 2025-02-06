Son in Samut Prakan fatally stabs mother, attacks locals

Picture courtesy of amarintv

In Samut Prakan, a tragic incident unfolded when a 38 year old man, allegedly under the influence of drugs, fatally stabbed his 67 year old mother and attacked locals. Police apprehended him today, February 6.

The incident took place in a residential area at Soi Direk, within Soi Suk Sawat 70, subdistrict Khu Khwang, Phra Pradaeng district. Police, along with volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, arrived on the scene.

The body of Somporn Pansa-nga, was discovered with multiple stab wounds to her neck and severe lacerations on her face. Rescue personnel attempted CPR but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suphachai Pheama, the alleged perpetrator and son of the Somporn, reportedly fled after attacking his mother with a cutter knife. He then pursued his own son and nearby residents. However, with the assistance of locals, police captured him despite his agitated state.

For safety, he was restrained and taken to Phra Pradaeng Police Station to prevent any mob retaliation from the gathered residents.

During the transfer to the police vehicle, a small altercation occurred as the crowd attempted to confront Suphachai. Law enforcement managed to shield him and swiftly transport him away.

Meanwhile, the crime scene was secured for examination by forensic experts and a medical examiner from Bang Chak Government Hospital.

Neighbours reported that Suphachai had a heated altercation with his wife, escalating to physical violence. When his mother intervened, Suphachai allegedly struck her with a chair, causing her to fall.

He then used a cutter knife on her face and neck, resulting in her immediate death. Witnesses and Suphachai’s son tried to intervene but were also attacked, prompting a chaotic scene before his eventual capture.

In the course of the arrest, police aimed to subdue Suphachai with a taser but accidentally hit another officer in the back, resulting in injury. Suphachai has a history of imprisonment for drug offences and had recently been released three months before the incident, reported KhaoSod.

It is believed that a relapse into drug use led to his violent behaviour. The police plan to interrogate him further once he is calm and coherent.