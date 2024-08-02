Thailand invests 1 billion baht to boost AI skills and startups

Thailand is poised to harness the momentum of the global artificial intelligence (AI) trend, aiming to transition from an AI user to an AI application creator, as stated by the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC).

The country’s strategy involves leveraging its robust ecosystem, which includes high-performance computing infrastructure, thriving data centres, and ongoing development of skilled employees, research and development (R&D), and startups.

Public and private sector organisations are collectively investing around 1 billion baht to develop 30,000 individuals with AI skills within three years, aiming to drive the country’s AI ecosystem and boost economic growth.

Thailand will also continue AI research and development, focusing on a Thai Large Language Model and AI-enabled applications.

Currently, approximately 300 AI startups in Thailand have raised a combined 1.5 billion baht in seed funding, employing roughly 1,000 AI professionals, said Chai Wutiwiwatchai, NECTEC’s Executive Director.

“Thailand missed out on many opportunities in e-commerce and social media, but we can seize this AI global mega trend by leveraging our local ecosystem.”

AI strategy

Chai highlighted that Thailand boasts the LANTA supercomputer, foreign investments in hyperscale data centres, skilled engineers, local R&D, and strong private organisations and AI startups.

Thailand had a national AI strategy in place even before OpenAI’s ChatGPT emerged. The country now has AI services on the cloud and a ThaiGPT large language model.

Chai mentioned that the second phase of the national AI strategy and action plan (2022-2027) awaits the prime minister’s appointment of a new national AI committee.

To prevent delays in implementing the plan, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) and the Digital Economy and Society (DE) Ministry will allocate their budgets to roll out the second phase.

Nectec, under the MHESI, will receive 1 billion baht to develop a workforce of 30,000 individuals with AI skills by 2027, aiming to increase this number to 50,000 within five years. Nectec is also working with the Education Ministry to create related courseware for students.

Nectec has about 100 AI researchers and data engineers and will use AI to analyse Thailand’s poverty map in greater depth. An AI testing centre will be established to ensure standards and governance of AI applications, said Chai.

AI creator

“In the second phase of the plan, we will drive AI use cases in eight sectors, expanding from the first phase, which covered only two.”

Thepchai Supnithi, President of the Artificial Intelligence Association of Thailand (AIAT), believes Thailand can evolve from an AI user to an AI creator. AIAT is developing AI human resources through the “Super AI Engineer” project.

Kobkrit Viriyayudhakorn, President of the Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneur Association of Thailand (AIEAT), stated that Thailand can ride the global AI wave to meet corporate demand and boost the country’s GDP.

“The AI wave is in its early stages and is a game changer. Thailand can transform if we develop enough people with useful AI skills. Short courses lasting six months can serve as a jumpstart.”

Currently, AIAT develops 200 AI engineers annually, while the market demands 30,000. The number of AI startups in Thailand has risen to approximately 300, up from 100.

AIEAT is collaborating with Nectec to continue developing the ThaiGPT large language model at a cost of 100 million baht, pending the relevant budget.

AI investment

Kobkrit predicted that Thailand’s AI investment would increase by about ten times from the current 1.5 billion baht over the next five years.

Kaweewut Temphuwapat, head of the R&D and Innovation Lab at SCB X Public Co Ltd (SCBX), emphasised the importance of building a strong AI ecosystem for sustainable national development, requiring collaboration from all sectors. SCBX aims to become an “AI-first organisation” within three years.

NECTEC, AIAT, AIEAT, and SCBX will jointly host the second AI Thailand Forum 2024 under the theme: Sustainable Growth with AI, on October 25-26 at Samyan Mitrtown, reported Bangkok Post.