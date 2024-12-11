Moo Deng unharmed by tissue dropped by monkey, says zoo (video)

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri province has clarified the circumstances surrounding an incident involving Moo Deng, Thailand’s famous pygmy hippo, and a piece of tissue paper.

Concerns arose after a video surfaced online showing Moo Deng sniffing and chewing on the tissue, prompting worries about her health.

Speculation initially suggested that a zoo visitor had dropped the tissue into Moo Deng’s enclosure, with calls made for the zoo to review camera footage to identify the individual responsible.

However, the situation took a different turn when the Facebook page of Khamoo and the Gang confirmed that it was, in fact, a monkey that dropped the tissue while hanging on the enclosure’s fence.

Moo Deng’s keeper, Atthapon Nundee, assured that the matter was quickly resolved.

“A caretaker disposed of the tissue paper shortly after it was noticed. Moo Deng just chewed it a bit, and did not swallow.”

The incident highlighted the importance of proper waste disposal within the zoo premises. Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy urged visitors to make use of the provided bins to prevent animals from coming into contact with litter, reported Bangkok Post.

“We ask visitors to dispose of their trash properly to ensure the safety and well-being of our animals.”

Moo Deng, who continues to charm her fans as a celebrity hippo, is now five months old. The zoo remains committed to her care and safety, ensuring that she thrives in her environment.

