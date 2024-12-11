Moo Deng unharmed by tissue dropped by monkey, says zoo (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 11:18, 11 December 2024| Updated: 11:18, 11 December 2024
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri province has clarified the circumstances surrounding an incident involving Moo Deng, Thailand’s famous pygmy hippo, and a piece of tissue paper.

Concerns arose after a video surfaced online showing Moo Deng sniffing and chewing on the tissue, prompting worries about her health.

Speculation initially suggested that a zoo visitor had dropped the tissue into Moo Deng’s enclosure, with calls made for the zoo to review camera footage to identify the individual responsible.

However, the situation took a different turn when the Facebook page of Khamoo and the Gang confirmed that it was, in fact, a monkey that dropped the tissue while hanging on the enclosure’s fence.

Moo Deng’s keeper, Atthapon Nundee, assured that the matter was quickly resolved.

“A caretaker disposed of the tissue paper shortly after it was noticed. Moo Deng just chewed it a bit, and did not swallow.”

Moo Deng unharmed by tissue dropped by monkey, says zoo (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Khamoo and the Gang via Bangkok Post

The incident highlighted the importance of proper waste disposal within the zoo premises. Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy urged visitors to make use of the provided bins to prevent animals from coming into contact with litter, reported Bangkok Post.

“We ask visitors to dispose of their trash properly to ensure the safety and well-being of our animals.”

Moo Deng, who continues to charm her fans as a celebrity hippo, is now five months old. The zoo remains committed to her care and safety, ensuring that she thrives in her environment.

In related news, Thai netizens called for legal action against a foreign woman who was seen using a slingshot inside Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri province.

A Thai TikTok user shared a video of the incident on the platform on October 20. In the video caption, she wrote, “That’s not nice! #KhaoKheow.” The footage shows the foreign woman, dressed in a pastel purple shirt and long black trousers, firing a slingshot into the sky.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

