Hippo hooray: Moo Deng ‘charges’ up Chon Buri’s tourism boom

Chon Buri province is experiencing a significant boost in tourism revenue, largely due to the popularity of a baby pygmy hippo named Moo Deng. This charming young hippo, only four months old, has become a major attraction at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo.

Governor Thawatchai Srithong announced that Chon Buri’s tourism-related revenue reached 27 billion baht (US$777 million) from July to October, marking a 4% increase compared to the same period last year. The governor highlighted the province’s status as one of Thailand’s top tourism revenue contributors, alongside Bangkok and Phuket.

Zoo director Narongwit Chodchoy reported a 10% increase in foreign visitors, mainly from China, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. The overall daily visitor count rose from approximately 3,000 to an average of 12,000.

Visitor numbers peaked at 14,000 on October 13, with a record 300,000 visitors in the past month, a milestone attributed partly to school holidays.

Narongwit attributed Moo Deng’s international fame to online videos shared by her keeper, Atthapon Nundee, and zoo visitors. The young hippo’s endearing antics have captivated audiences worldwide.

Attaporn Sriheran, director of the Zoological Park Organisation, mentioned that the zoo holds legal copyright to Moo Deng. She has been featured in 70 brands, including Tops Supermarket and Thai AirAsia, with some products distributed in three other countries. Copyright fees have already generated more than 150 million baht (US$4.3 million), reported Bangkok Post.

Visitors to the Khao Kheow Open Zoo are also exploring nearby attractions in Bang Saen, Pattaya, Sri Racha, and Si Chang Island. This influx of tourists is benefiting the local communities and boosting the region’s economy.