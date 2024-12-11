Explosion leads to house fire rescue in Bangkok’s Yannawa district

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A loud explosion startled residents who initially thought school students were causing a commotion, only to discover a raging fire engulfing a two-storey house. The urgency to save two women trapped inside heightened as they were unable to escape due to barred windows.

At 2.10am yesterday, December 10, Somkriat Jaitrong, an investigator from Thung Mahamek Police Station, received a report of a house fire in Soi Chan Kao 5, Chan Road, Chong Nonsi, Yannawa district. Firefighters from Thung Mahamek and rescue volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation rushed to the scene.

Advertisements

Upon arrival, they found intense flames and thick smoke emanating from the kitchen on the ground floor, rapidly spreading to the second floor. Firefighters quickly set up hoses and managed to control the blaze within 30 minutes.

During the incident, two women were trapped in a bedroom on the second floor, unable to exit through the window due to security bars. Firefighters used ladders to reach them and employed cutting tools to remove the bars, successfully rescuing them amidst great difficulty.

Once safely on the ground, the women received first aid from volunteers before being transported to Lerdsin Hospital. The injured were identified as 59 year old Wiraporn, and Jaem, approximately 65 years old. Both suffered from smoke inhalation.

Wiraporn recounted the ordeal, mentioning that she was asleep in the upstairs bedroom when a noise resembling an explosion woke her.

Advertisements

Initially, she thought it was students fighting but upon further inspection she realised the house was on fire. Alone with her friend, she was unsure how the fire started but expressed relief at their eventual escape.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported following a thorough inspection of the premises. However, the house and its contents were completely destroyed. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, pending detailed investigation by relevant authorities.

Police have cordoned off the property to prevent unauthorised access, citing safety concerns. Further examination will be conducted to establish the fire’s origin and ensure public safety, reported KhaoSod.

Wiraporn shared, “I was sleeping when I heard a loud noise, like an explosion. At first, I thought it was students fighting, but when I looked again, the house was already on fire.”