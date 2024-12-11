Explosion leads to house fire rescue in Bangkok’s Yannawa district

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 11:09, 11 December 2024| Updated: 11:09, 11 December 2024
90 1 minute read
Explosion leads to house fire rescue in Bangkok’s Yannawa district
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A loud explosion startled residents who initially thought school students were causing a commotion, only to discover a raging fire engulfing a two-storey house. The urgency to save two women trapped inside heightened as they were unable to escape due to barred windows.

At 2.10am yesterday, December 10, Somkriat Jaitrong, an investigator from Thung Mahamek Police Station, received a report of a house fire in Soi Chan Kao 5, Chan Road, Chong Nonsi, Yannawa district. Firefighters from Thung Mahamek and rescue volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation rushed to the scene.

Advertisements

Upon arrival, they found intense flames and thick smoke emanating from the kitchen on the ground floor, rapidly spreading to the second floor. Firefighters quickly set up hoses and managed to control the blaze within 30 minutes.

During the incident, two women were trapped in a bedroom on the second floor, unable to exit through the window due to security bars. Firefighters used ladders to reach them and employed cutting tools to remove the bars, successfully rescuing them amidst great difficulty.

Related news

Once safely on the ground, the women received first aid from volunteers before being transported to Lerdsin Hospital. The injured were identified as 59 year old Wiraporn, and Jaem, approximately 65 years old. Both suffered from smoke inhalation.

Explosion leads to house fire rescue in Bangkok's Yannawa district | News by Thaiger

Wiraporn recounted the ordeal, mentioning that she was asleep in the upstairs bedroom when a noise resembling an explosion woke her.

Advertisements

Initially, she thought it was students fighting but upon further inspection she realised the house was on fire. Alone with her friend, she was unsure how the fire started but expressed relief at their eventual escape.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported following a thorough inspection of the premises. However, the house and its contents were completely destroyed. The cause of the fire remains undetermined, pending detailed investigation by relevant authorities.

Police have cordoned off the property to prevent unauthorised access, citing safety concerns. Further examination will be conducted to establish the fire’s origin and ensure public safety, reported KhaoSod.

Wiraporn shared, “I was sleeping when I heard a loud noise, like an explosion. At first, I thought it was students fighting, but when I looked again, the house was already on fire.”

เสียงระเบิดดังสนั่น นึกว่านักเรียนตีกัน ออกมาดูแทบช็อก ไฟไหม้บ้าน ลุกโชนขึ้นชั้น 2 เร่งช่วยหญิงเจ้าของบ้าน 2 ชีวิต ติดในห้องนอน ติดเหล็กดัดปีนหน้าต่างหนีไม่ได้

Latest Thailand News
Dog roaming at Khao Yai may cost owner 20,000 baht fine Crime News

Dog roaming at Khao Yai may cost owner 20,000 baht fine

40 seconds ago
Airline industry poised to surpass US trillion despite delays Aviation News

Airline industry poised to surpass US$1 trillion despite delays

10 minutes ago
Myanmar man arrested in Thailand for fake visa stamp Central Thailand News

Myanmar man arrested in Thailand for fake visa stamp

21 minutes ago
Thailand targets luxury and niche tourism for growth boost Business News

Thailand targets luxury and niche tourism for growth boost

1 hour ago
Thai gambling boss attacks reporter during police questioning (video) Bangkok News

Thai gambling boss attacks reporter during police questioning (video)

1 hour ago
Health officials suspended after video of fatal restraint emerges Crime News

Health officials suspended after video of fatal restraint emerges

2 hours ago
Charity dinner in Hua Hin to raise funds for impoverished children Hua Hin News

Charity dinner in Hua Hin to raise funds for impoverished children

2 hours ago
Moo Deng unharmed by tissue dropped by monkey, says zoo (video) Pattaya News

Moo Deng unharmed by tissue dropped by monkey, says zoo (video)

2 hours ago
Explosion leads to house fire rescue in Bangkok&#8217;s Yannawa district Bangkok News

Explosion leads to house fire rescue in Bangkok’s Yannawa district

2 hours ago
High school student fatally stabs junior at Sattahip school Crime News

High school student fatally stabs junior at Sattahip school

2 hours ago
Teenagers mistakenly attack park officials at Ngao Waterfall Crime News

Teenagers mistakenly attack park officials at Ngao Waterfall

3 hours ago
Armed attack at Prachin Buri grilled chicken shop leaves three dead Central Thailand News

Armed attack at Prachin Buri grilled chicken shop leaves three dead

3 hours ago
Cyber police arrest woman for illegal money lending in Thailand Crime News

Cyber police arrest woman for illegal money lending in Thailand

3 hours ago
Bodyslam singer hits the right note for cancer care in Phuket Phuket News

Bodyslam singer hits the right note for cancer care in Phuket

3 hours ago
British man’s flight home to recovery after horror crash in Thailand Thailand News

British man’s flight home to recovery after horror crash in Thailand

3 hours ago
Northern Thailand warms as southern provinces face heavy rain Thailand News

Northern Thailand warms as southern provinces face heavy rain

4 hours ago
Thai parties unite to block anti-coup legislation Bangkok News

Thai parties unite to block anti-coup legislation

4 hours ago
Busted in Bangkok: Undie-cover cops quash gay shindig rumours Bangkok News

Busted in Bangkok: Undie-cover cops quash gay shindig rumours

4 hours ago
Actions speak louder: Police save mute woman from suicide near Pattaya Pattaya News

Actions speak louder: Police save mute woman from suicide near Pattaya

4 hours ago
Man attacks neighbour with machete in Ang Thong Province Crime News

Man attacks neighbour with machete in Ang Thong Province

24 hours ago
Construction firm accused of 30 million baht fraud Crime News

Construction firm accused of 30 million baht fraud

24 hours ago
Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case Bangkok News

Police in Bangkok arrest suspect, seize firearms in gambling case

1 day ago
Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025 Pattaya News

Thailand aims for 3.4 trillion baht tourism revenue by 2025

1 day ago
Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals Crime News

Beauty queen scammed out of 4 million baht by cyber criminals

1 day ago
Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines Crime News

Phuket crackdown: Unlicensed jet skis lead to 10,000 baht fines

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Myanmar man arrested in Thailand for fake visa stamp

Myanmar man arrested in Thailand for fake visa stamp

Published: 13:03, 11 December 2024
Thai gambling boss attacks reporter during police questioning (video)

Thai gambling boss attacks reporter during police questioning (video)

Published: 11:54, 11 December 2024
Health officials suspended after video of fatal restraint emerges

Health officials suspended after video of fatal restraint emerges

Published: 11:47, 11 December 2024
Charity dinner in Hua Hin to raise funds for impoverished children

Charity dinner in Hua Hin to raise funds for impoverished children

Published: 11:32, 11 December 2024