Charity dinner in Hua Hin to raise funds for impoverished children

Published: 11:32, 11 December 2024
Photo courtesy of Hands Across the Water

Hands Across the Water, an Australian charity established to support victims of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, is hosting a charity dinner to raise funds for a commemorative charity run.

The run, initiated by the charity’s founder, Peter Baines, began on December 1 and is set to conclude on December 26, marking the 20th anniversary of the devastating tragedy that claimed over 5,000 lives in Thailand alone.

The charity dinner, which will be held this Friday, December 13 from 6pm to 9pm at Coast Sala, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, offers a seasonal set menu with drinks.

Attendees are asked to contribute 1,600 baht per person with the proceeds going to the charity to help children gain access to vital healthcare, education, and housing.

Reservations can be made by phone at 080-656-4529 with Khun Deer or by email: deer@handsgroup.org.au

Photo courtesy of Hands Across the Water Facebook

With seven projects across Thailand, Hands Across the Water supports over 350 children who have no family, unsafe living conditions, or guardians unable to care for them. In 2006, Hands Across the Water transformed lives in Phang-Nga, Thailand, by building an orphanage for 32 parentless children.

Led by director Khun Rotjana, the centre grew to include a girls-only building in 2009. Now, it shelters 74 children and 12 babies, offering hope and stability.

In 2015, Hands funded two EAL specialists to create a curriculum tailored to children’s needs, aiming to boost confidence and open pathways out of poverty. By 2016, over eight qualified native English teachers volunteered to deliver engaging after-school lessons twice a week, using books, songs, crafts, and videos.

The programme has seen remarkable progress, with children thriving and regularly assessed to ensure their development.

Photo courtesy of Hands Across the Water Facebook

ORIGINAL STORY: Former Aussie cop’s epic run across Thailand for tsunami victims

A former forensic cop from Australia is gearing up for his biggest physical challenge yet—a gruelling 1,400-kilometre run across Thailand in December.

Dubbed “Run to Remember,” this endurance test marks the 20th anniversary of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, which claimed 230,000 lives worldwide, including 5,400 in Thailand.

Starting on December 1, charity Hands Across the Water founder Peter Baines will run from Yasothon to Khao Lak, the site devastated by the disaster, arriving on December 26, exactly 20 years after the tragedy. His goal is to raise a whopping 25 million baht for the charity which helps Thai children impacted by the tsunami.

The funds will support education centres, including one focused on training students for Thailand’s tourism sector. Baines recalls his time identifying victims after the tsunami.

“When I arrived, the scene was unimaginable.”

His experience in the aftermath fuelled his mission to help the children left behind. Since founding the charity in 2005, it has expanded to care for over 350 children across seven projects.

The run will push Baines to his limits, with 33 marathon distances to cover in the scorching Thai heat.

“The heat and humidity will make this especially tough.”

If a 1,400-kilometre run sounds too intense, supporters can join the Run to Remember 2024 in Bangkok’s Chatuchak Park on December 15, with proceeds going to Hands Across the Water, reported Hua Hin Today.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

