Thailand
Monday Covid Update: 24,892 new cases; provincial totals
97 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 25,512 with 3,814 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 24,892 new Covid-19 cases and 27,254 recoveries. There are now 256,667 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 20 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,736,487 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,513,052 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 130,139,978 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 17,236 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 10,274 received their second dose, and 58,224 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Bangkok – 3,321
Kamphaeng Phet – 351
Chai Nat – 12
Nakhon Nayok – 44
Nakhon Pathom – 497
Nakhon Sawan – 345
Nonthaburi -1,127
Pathum Thani – 272
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 312
Pichit – 73
Pissanuloak – 267
Phetchbun – 122
Lob Buri – 136
Samut Prakarn – 907
Samut Songkram – 94
Samut Sakhon – 805
Saraburi -194
Sing Buri – 116
Sukhothai – 187
Suphan Buri – 377
Ang Thong – 238
Uthai Thani – 93
Chantaburi – 267
Chachengsao – 555
Chon Buri -1,448
Trat – 136
Prachin Buri – 379
Rayong – 532
Srakaew – 224
Chiang Rai – 26
Chiang Mai – 415
Nan – 57
Payao – 44
Prae – 78
Mae Hong Sorn – 36
Lampang – 160
Lamphun – 1
Uttaradit – 16
Kalasin – 208
Khon Kaen – 666
Chaiyaphum – 191
Nakhon Panom – 145
Nakhon Ratchasima – 539
Bueng Karn – 180
Buriram – 541
Maha Sarakam – 901
Mukdaharn – 71
Yasothon – 149
Roi Et – 567
Loei – 168
Sisaket – 355
Sakon Nakhon – 268
Surin – 283
Nong Kai – 326
Nong Bua Lamphu – 50
Amnat Charoen – 74
Udon Thani – 476
Ubon Ratchathani – 364
Krabi – 132
Chumporn – 88
Trang – 111
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 955
Narathiwas – 46
Pattani – 86
Phangnga – 80
Pattalung – 308
Phuket – 218
Yala – 66
Kanchanaburi – 334
Tak – 68
Prachuab Khiri Khan – 399
Phetchaburi – 203
Ratchaburi – 573
Ranong – 163
Songkla – 581
Satun – 81
Surat Thani – 148
