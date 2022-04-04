Monday Covid Update: 24,892 new cases; provincial totals

97 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 25,512 with 3,814 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 24,892 new Covid-19 cases and 27,254 recoveries. There are now 256,667 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 20 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,736,487 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,513,052 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 130,139,978 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 17,236 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 10,274 received their second dose, and 58,224 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 3,321

Kamphaeng Phet – 351

Chai Nat – 12

Nakhon Nayok – 44

Nakhon Pathom – 497

Nakhon Sawan – 345

Nonthaburi -1,127

Pathum Thani – 272

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 312

Pichit – 73

Pissanuloak – 267

Phetchbun – 122

Lob Buri – 136

Samut Prakarn – 907

Samut Songkram – 94

Samut Sakhon – 805

Saraburi -194

Sing Buri – 116

Sukhothai – 187

Suphan Buri – 377

Ang Thong – 238

Uthai Thani – 93

Chantaburi – 267

Chachengsao – 555

Chon Buri -1,448

Trat – 136

Prachin Buri – 379

Rayong – 532

Srakaew – 224

Chiang Rai – 26

Chiang Mai – 415

Nan – 57

Payao – 44

Prae – 78

Mae Hong Sorn – 36

Lampang – 160

Lamphun – 1

Uttaradit – 16

Kalasin – 208

Khon Kaen – 666

Chaiyaphum – 191

Nakhon Panom – 145

Nakhon Ratchasima – 539

Bueng Karn – 180

Buriram – 541

Maha Sarakam – 901

Mukdaharn – 71

Yasothon – 149

Roi Et – 567

Loei – 168

Sisaket – 355

Sakon Nakhon – 268

Surin – 283

Nong Kai – 326

Nong Bua Lamphu – 50

Amnat Charoen – 74

Udon Thani – 476

Ubon Ratchathani – 364

Krabi – 132

Chumporn – 88

Trang – 111

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 955

Narathiwas – 46

Pattani – 86

Phangnga – 80

Pattalung – 308

Phuket – 218

Yala – 66

Kanchanaburi – 334

Tak – 68

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 399

Phetchaburi – 203

Ratchaburi – 573

Ranong – 163

Songkla – 581

Satun – 81

Surat Thani – 148