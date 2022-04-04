Connect with us

Thailand

UPDATE: Police arrest Asoke gold necklace thief, trans woman wanted to pay of gambling debt

Petch Petpailin

A screenshot from the selfie video the man was filming as his necklace was stolen by a thief last week in Asoke.

Police have arrested a transgender woman who allegedly stole a gold necklace off the body of a farang in Bangkok’s Asoke neighbourhood last week, after a video of the incident went viral. The thief reportedly said she stole the golden accessory because she’d lost her job and had to pay off a gambling debt.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the 30-year-old trans thief pretended to hug the unsuspecting Western man while he was walking on the sidewalk along Sukhumvit Road. He didn’t notice her quick hands nimbly snatch the golden necklace from around his neck while he recorded a selfie video of the encounter. Later, when he realised his necklace had disappeared, he checked the video footage to find the thief. His self-filmed video titled “Sukhumvit road. Gold chain rip off. Be careful of the ladyboy gangsters” has gone viral on social media.

Thai media reported that after the the transgender woman stole the necklace, she took a taxi to the suburban province of Samut Prakarn south of Bangkok, where she said she sold it to a gold shop in Soi Charoenkrung 28 for 26,000 baht. Police officers checked CCTV cameras around the area and where able to find out where she lives. They then arrested her at a dormitory in the province.

The suspect confessed that she did steal the necklace because she didn’t have a stable job and had debt from playing gambling. The police also shared that she had committed other crimes before, having been charged for theft, assault and prostitution in Pattaya.

SOURCE: Khaosod

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    dingdong
    2022-04-04 14:52
    1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Police have arrested a transgender woman who allegedly stole a gold necklace off the body of a farang in Bangkok’s Asoke neighbourhood last week, after a video of the incident went viral. The thief reportedly…
    image
    Guest1
    2022-04-04 15:07
    12 minutes ago, dingdong said: well here a shout out to thai police...they really go after thieves...good police work...in the west...u can experience a complete lack of interest from police...also no punishment...it goes like this...ok i write the report u…
    image
    Guest1
    2022-04-04 15:14
    Oh, anyone read something about the dealer of this "she", who wanted to repay debts ( most read excuse, these days, from pick pockets and thiefs, methinks)? The gold shop is part of the problem, receiving stolen goods. And from…
    image
    Fanta
    2022-04-04 15:34
    3 minutes ago, Guest1 said: And I doubt, that this "she" will stay long in prison Repeat offender so “she” won’t be eligible for any sentence reduction until the first general amnesty AFTER August 2024. 99.99% possibility of being refused parole after…
    image
    Fanta
    2022-04-04 15:43
    29 minutes ago, Guest1 said: So, the police is going after this dealer of stolen goods? For sure. The accused will co-operate with the police in the hope of getting a maximum 50% sentence reduction from the judge in return for…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

      Trending