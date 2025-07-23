Cambodian tourist accused of insulting Thai soldiers in Surin

Phanom Dong Rak Police Station received a complaint against Cambodian tourist Norodom Pan Monica for allegedly insulting Thai soldiers at the Ta Muen Thom temple in Surin province.

The incident, which took place on July 15, was widely shared on social media, sparking significant public interest. The complaint accuses her of causing public disorder, insulting an officer on duty, and violating the Computer Crimes Act.

Following the incident, police in Phanom Dong Rak, Surin province, received complaints from military personnel and locals. The police reported the case to the Surin provincial commander, who has appointed a team to investigate the matter. This team is tasked with gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing the circulated social media clips.

In the initial phase, the Surin provincial commander signed an order for a police investigation team to assist in the case. Their duties include collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing the social media footage.

A summons has been issued for Monica to provide a statement to the investigation team at Phanom Dong Rak Police Station. The process is being coordinated through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a revered heritage site straddling the Thai-Cambodian border is edging toward crisis, prompting Thai military leadership to consider drastic action.

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region, delivered a firm message regarding tourism at the historic Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district. While stressing openness to all visitors, he made clear that order must prevail.

“Any disturbance or provocation will result in a seven-day closure of the temple,” Boonsin stated. “Visitors from all countries are welcome, but they must respect Thai laws.”

Amid rising tensions, Police Region 3 and Border Patrol Police have deployed forces to the area, complete with crowd control teams and weapon screening measures.

Lieutenant General Boonsin expressed confidence in their preparedness, noting that contingency plans are ready, though he remains optimistic that the situation will not escalate.