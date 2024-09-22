Missing baby girl found safe in Nakhon Sawan after abduction

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 11:09, 22 September 2024| Updated: 11:09, 22 September 2024
A nine month old baby girl was reported missing but has been found in Nakhon Sawan, sparking relief and further investigation. The incident began when Pang, a 24 year old woman with a disability, took the baby, named Fern, from her mother, 21 year old Sananthika, around 5pm yesterday. The abduction occurred at the Dee Dee Land Market in Uthai district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

Sananthika quickly turned to social media for help, posting about her missing daughter. Responding to her plea, a good Samaritan reported seeing Pang carrying Fern while selling balloons at the Bon Kai Market in Mueang district, Nakhon Sawan province.

Early this morning, the police from Payuha Kiri Police Station received a tip and proceeded to check a rented house in Moo 4, Payuha Kiri subdistrict, Payuha Kiri district, Nakhon Sawan province. They discovered Pang taking care of Fern inside the house, accompanied by her close friend 43 year old Sirivann.

Pang explained that she had arrived in Mueang district, Nakhon Sawan, the previous day to visit her grandmother who lives near Khlong Khang Temple in Bueng Senat subdistrict. She then traveled with Fern to Sirivann’s rented house in Payuha Kiri district. Pang and Sirivann share a long-standing friendship, having worked and lived together for many years before parting ways, reported KhaoSod.

Pang admitted that she intended to stay with Sirivann for about two days before returning Fern to her mother. She stated that she had taken the baby due to a dispute with her husband and wanted to return to her home province. Out of love for Fern, Pang decided to bring her along without informing Fern’s parents.

In related news, police arrested a 40 year old songthaew driver for child abduction, after he allegedly kidnapped an 11 year old girl from her home, stripping her naked and tying her up with the intent of committing sexual assault. The incident was reported by the girl’s parents.

