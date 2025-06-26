Thai official accused of attempted abduction in Pathum Thani

A woman from the provincial administrative organisation in northern Thailand yesterday reported a distrurbing incident to Ko Kret police in Pathum Thani. The 38 year old, identified as A (a pseudonym), accused a male colleague of attempting to lure her into a motel against her will.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday, June 19 at 11.30pm, following a party at a municipal office. It is alleged that B (a pseudonym), who is also a council member in Pathum Thani, attended the event and offered A a ride back to her accommodation at a local institute.

Trusting his intentions, she accepted the offer. However, during the journey, when A attempted to invite another friend to join them, she discovered the car windows wouldn’t open. B then drove away from the expected route and headed towards a nearby hotel.

Once inside the motel room, B allegedly attempted to make unwanted advances. A resisted and, taking advantage of a moment when B was on the bed, managed to contact a friend for help. She successfully escaped and subsequently filed a complaint against B, seeking legal action, reported KhaoSod.

In response to the complaint, police officer Montree Rattanapan coordinated with the investigative team to visit the scene. They verified A’s account of the events through available evidence, including CCTV footage. An arrest warrant for B has been issued for him to acknowledge the charges.

In similar news, an 18 year old man is accused of posing as an undercover police officer to deceive a 14 year old girl into leaving her home in Mueang Sattahip district, Chon Buri.

The suspect reportedly handcuffed the girl and forced her into a nearby banana grove. The girl’s 36 year old mother, identified as A, has filed a police complaint and vowed to see the case through to justice.