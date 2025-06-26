Thai official accused of attempted abduction in Pathum Thani

Claim triggers internal probe amid concerns over workplace misconduct

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
74 1 minute read
Thai official accused of attempted abduction in Pathum Thani
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A woman from the provincial administrative organisation in northern Thailand yesterday reported a distrurbing incident to Ko Kret police in Pathum Thani. The 38 year old, identified as A (a pseudonym), accused a male colleague of attempting to lure her into a motel against her will.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday, June 19 at 11.30pm, following a party at a municipal office. It is alleged that B (a pseudonym), who is also a council member in Pathum Thani, attended the event and offered A a ride back to her accommodation at a local institute.

Trusting his intentions, she accepted the offer. However, during the journey, when A attempted to invite another friend to join them, she discovered the car windows wouldn’t open. B then drove away from the expected route and headed towards a nearby hotel.

Once inside the motel room, B allegedly attempted to make unwanted advances. A resisted and, taking advantage of a moment when B was on the bed, managed to contact a friend for help. She successfully escaped and subsequently filed a complaint against B, seeking legal action, reported KhaoSod.

In response to the complaint, police officer Montree Rattanapan coordinated with the investigative team to visit the scene. They verified A’s account of the events through available evidence, including CCTV footage. An arrest warrant for B has been issued for him to acknowledge the charges.

Thai official accused of attempted abduction in Pathum Thani | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

In similar news, an 18 year old man is accused of posing as an undercover police officer to deceive a 14 year old girl into leaving her home in Mueang Sattahip district, Chon Buri.

The suspect reportedly handcuffed the girl and forced her into a nearby banana grove. The girl’s 36 year old mother, identified as A, has filed a police complaint and vowed to see the case through to justice.

Latest Thailand News
Missing autistic teen in Bangkok prompts urgent search Bangkok News

Missing autistic teen in Bangkok prompts urgent search

2 minutes ago
Bangkok Airways cancels flights to Lampang and Mae Hong Son Thailand News

Bangkok Airways cancels flights to Lampang and Mae Hong Son

9 minutes ago
Fatal collision in Ayutthaya: Car and truck crash claims life Road deaths

Fatal collision in Ayutthaya: Car and truck crash claims life

16 minutes ago
Phuket’s luxury real estate boom raises green space concerns Phuket News

Phuket’s luxury real estate boom raises green space concerns

22 minutes ago
Cambodian woman with missing arm arrested after Sa Kaeo protest Crime News

Cambodian woman with missing arm arrested after Sa Kaeo protest

28 minutes ago
Chiang Mai aims to be entertainment hub with major film deal Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai aims to be entertainment hub with major film deal

34 minutes ago
Neighbour dispute in Pathum Thani ends in fatal stabbing Crime News

Neighbour dispute in Pathum Thani ends in fatal stabbing

41 minutes ago
Army and prisoners tackle Thailand’s fruit labour crisis Thailand News

Army and prisoners tackle Thailand’s fruit labour crisis

46 minutes ago
Businessman shot dead in Kanchanaburi mall car park Crime News

Businessman shot dead in Kanchanaburi mall car park

51 minutes ago
Bangkok scoops design awards for manhole cover and website Bangkok News

Bangkok scoops design awards for manhole cover and website

59 minutes ago
Unrest in Pattani as assailants target officials during rescue South Thailand News

Unrest in Pattani as assailants target officials during rescue

1 hour ago
Woman caught running million-baht online sex service in Ayutthaya Thailand News

Woman caught running million-baht online sex service in Ayutthaya

1 hour ago
Khon Kaen cannabis shop raided over young patrons Cannabis News

Khon Kaen cannabis shop raided over young patrons

1 hour ago
Patong Beach gets bomb squad and sniffer dogs for tourist safety Phuket News

Patong Beach gets bomb squad and sniffer dogs for tourist safety

2 hours ago
Thai woman kills teen boy over mistaken identity Crime News

Thai woman kills teen boy over mistaken identity

2 hours ago
Detour de force: Drivers dodge Rama II death trap to reach Hua Hin Thailand News

Detour de force: Drivers dodge Rama II death trap to reach Hua Hin

2 hours ago
Pattaya deputy mayor leads cleanup of sunken docking buoys Pattaya News

Pattaya deputy mayor leads cleanup of sunken docking buoys

2 hours ago
Tourist arrested for selling Korean fried chicken in Chiang Mai Thailand News

Tourist arrested for selling Korean fried chicken in Chiang Mai

2 hours ago
Earthquake swarm rattles Andaman amid tsunami rumblings South Thailand News

Earthquake swarm rattles Andaman amid tsunami rumblings

2 hours ago
Grab Thailand rolls out 0% fees, AI tools to save restaurants Business News

Grab Thailand rolls out 0% fees, AI tools to save restaurants

3 hours ago
Thai official accused of attempted abduction in Pathum Thani Crime News

Thai official accused of attempted abduction in Pathum Thani

3 hours ago
Thai officials dismantle wildlife trafficking network at Jam Pong Crime News

Thai officials dismantle wildlife trafficking network at Jam Pong

4 hours ago
Husband hides in pineapple field after Sri Racha knife rampage Thailand News

Husband hides in pineapple field after Sri Racha knife rampage

4 hours ago
Bangkok protest shuts hospital clinics, triggers traffic meltdown Bangkok News

Bangkok protest shuts hospital clinics, triggers traffic meltdown

4 hours ago
Cambodian vendors leave Chong Chom market amid border tensions Crime News

Cambodian vendors leave Chong Chom market amid border tensions

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee3 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 26, 2025
74 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x