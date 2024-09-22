Gunman disguised as food delivery rider shoots contractor in Trang

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A gunman disguised as a food delivery rider ambushed and shot a construction contractor in Trang, Thailand, leaving him with a bullet wound in his right arm. The police are investigating the incident, suspecting a targeted assassination.

On September 20, a man identified as 43 year old Sitthikorn, was shot while parked outside his residence in Mu 4, Bang Rak, Mueang District, Trang Province. He was inside his white BMW X3, registration number กต 8989 Trang, waiting for his wife, who had gotten out to open the gate. The assailant, wearing a raincoat and carrying a food delivery bag, approached on a motorcycle and opened fire, hitting Sitthikorn in the right arm.

Police officers from the Crime Suppression Division, along with local investigators, revisited the crime scene the following day at 11am to gather additional evidence. Unfortunately, the CCTV camera in front of the house was malfunctioning.

However, nearby surveillance footage captured the critical moments. It showed Sitthikorn’s car arriving at the gate, his wife exiting to open it, and the gunman riding against traffic to stop beside the driver’s door. The attacker then fired through the car window, completing the attack within 14 to 45 seconds before fleeing towards Trang city.

Sitthikorn’s mother-in-law provided more context about the events leading up to the shooting. According to her, Sitthikorn and her daughter had attended a relative’s funeral in Khao Wiset, Wang Wiset district, Trang province. She mentioned that after the funeral, they parted ways, with Sitthikorn and his wife returning home.

His wife recounted that upon their arrival, she got out to open the gate, and a man on an older model Honda Wave motorcycle, wearing a raincoat and helmet, approached. Without any words, the gunman fired two to three shots, which did not penetrate the car window.

He then attempted to open the car door but failed, so he fired another two to three rounds through the glass. The wife witnessed the entire incident and believed the gunman’s target was solely her husband.

“My son-in-law is a good person. He doesn’t drink alcohol or smoke and loves his family dearly. He always comes home after work and has never had any issues with neighbours or friends. I’m unsure about his work-related matters since we don’t live together. Some people mentioned that the gunman had been scouting the area beforehand, but no one paid attention, thinking he was just a food delivery rider,” she said.

The investigation team is focusing on Sitthikorn’s construction business as a possible motive for the attack. The assailant’s disguise as a food delivery rider seems to have been a deliberate tactic to mislead any potential witnesses, reported KhaoSod.

Based on the method of attack, it appears that the gunman had some training in firearms. However, the police are not ruling out other possibilities and plan to conduct a thorough interview with Sitthikorn once he recovers from surgery.