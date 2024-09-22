Armed assailants raid Halabala Sanctuary, steal shotguns and torch homes

Armed assailants, numbering more than 10, launched a brazen attack on the Halabala Wildlife Sanctuary in Narathiwat, Thailand. The incident, which occurred around 6.30pm yesterday, saw the group overpowering and restraining 10 sanctuary officers, looting 10 shotguns, and setting ablaze four staff residences.

The armed group stormed the sanctuary, located in Bala Village, Moo 5, Lo Chut subdistrict, Waeng district. They used firearms to intimidate and bind the officers before splitting up to torch the residences. The blaze caused significant damage to the structures before the assailants fled into the forest with the stolen weapons.

After the attack, the restrained officers managed to free themselves and promptly notified local officials. They coordinated with police from Buketa Police Station, military personnel, and administrative forces. Firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the flames, and a security perimeter was established to allow for a thorough investigation by security agencies the following morning.

“We have alerted police officers across all 13 districts to join forces with military and administrative officials to monitor the area,” stressed Maitree Santiakul, the Provincial Police Commander of Narathiwat. “There are concerns that the assailants might plan similar attacks on forestry units, particularly those in vulnerable and high-risk areas. We must implement systematic defensive measures and ensure we can respond swiftly to any future threats.”

Related news

The intensity of the attack has raised alarms about the safety of personnel stationed in remote and high-risk areas. The police are on high alert, working to prevent further incidents and safeguard the sanctuaries and their staff, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, two assailants hurled pipe bombs at the Batu checkpoint in Narathiwat, injuring one paramilitary volunteer and damaging property. CCTV footage captured the incident, showing the suspects approaching the checkpoint on foot before throwing the explosives.

The southern border province of Narathiwat has been plagued by unrest, and the recent attack at the Batu checkpoint is a stark reminder of ongoing tensions. The incident occurred on the outbound side of Palukasame Subdistrict, Bacho district, Narathiwat province.

