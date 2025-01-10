Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott9 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 10, 2025
206 2 minutes read
Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles
Picture courtesy of ABC News

Heartbreak has struck former Miss Universe Porntip Nakhirunkanok as her cherished Malibu home, where she raised her family, was completely destroyed in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. For more than 25 years, this house was more than just bricks and mortar, it was a treasure trove of memories.

In a poignant Instagram post under her handle @bui.simon, the 56 year old former beauty queen shared her grief.

Advertisements

“We lost our beloved home in Malibu yesterday.”

The caption mourned the loss of “so many precious memories in that special house… where my babies were born and raised. My first home and sacred nest for 25 years has now been reduced to ashes… erasing all the belongings, photos and mementos of the last few decades.”

Related Articles

Known affectionately as Bui, Porntip adopted the surname Simon after marriage. Her illustrious ascent to fame began when she snagged the Miss Universe crown in 1988, proudly becoming the second Thai beauty to shine on the global stage after Apasra “Pook” Hongsakula in 1964.

Porntip is not alone in her devastation. A string of US celebrities, including the likes of Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins, and Mandy Moore, have found themselves in the same fiery nightmare, as the relentless flames continue to ravage Los Angeles, California.

Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles | News by Thaiger
Picture of Porntip courtesy of Bangkok Post

As the blaze wreaks havoc across the city, the grim death toll has climbed to 10, up from seven, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, reported by Reuters.

Advertisements

The Malibu fires have turned the opulent lives of the stars into an inferno-ridden tragedy, leaving many like Porntip to sift through the ashes of what was once a lifetime of dreams and memories.

Porntip, affectionately nicknamed “Bui,” was born in Bangkok. Her nickname translates to “to sleep like a baby” in Thai.

In the early 1970s, her family relocated to the United States, where she attended Washington Irving Middle School and Franklin High School in Los Angeles.

In August 1988, Porntip was awarded the Thai Royal Medal of Honour, the Most Exalted Order of the White Elephant, by King Bhumibol Adulyadej for her dedicated service to children in need. She received a second Royal Decoration in 2001: the Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Crown of Thailand.

In 1989, Porntip was appointed the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for Thailand by Air Chief Marshal Siddhi Savetsila, then Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand. In this role, she addressed the UN General Assembly on the Convention on the Rights of the Child. She later earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Pepperdine University.

In 2002, Porntip married Herbert Simon, an American businessman who owns the Indiana Pacers basketball team and Simon Property Group.

Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles | News by Thaiger
Picture of Porntip being crowned Miss Universe courtesy of Instagram

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds Bangkok News

Bangkok braces for coldest days in 40 years amid fierce winds

8 hours ago
Fun, food, and fancy drills: Thailand gears up for Children’s Day Pattaya News

Fun, food, and fancy drills: Thailand gears up for Children’s Day

9 hours ago
Tourism stocks tumble amid Chinese tourist fears Economy News

Tourism stocks tumble amid Chinese tourist fears

9 hours ago
Thai police deliver justice&#8230; and noodles to drunken diner Central Thailand News

Thai police deliver justice… and noodles to drunken diner

9 hours ago
Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution Environment News

Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution

9 hours ago
Getting the best out of Koh Samui’s White Lotus frenzy Entertainment

Getting the best out of Koh Samui’s White Lotus frenzy

9 hours ago
Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles Thailand News

Miss Universe’s world up in flames as home burns in Los Angeles

9 hours ago
Gang of terror: Teen brutally beaten in Pattaya attack Crime News

Gang of terror: Teen brutally beaten in Pattaya attack

9 hours ago
Narcotics suspect arrested at Thai-Lao border after fleeing Crime News

Narcotics suspect arrested at Thai-Lao border after fleeing

10 hours ago
Thai woman seeks help after brutal assault by boyfriend over instant noodles Central Thailand News

Thai woman seeks help after brutal assault by boyfriend over instant noodles

10 hours ago
Call centre scammer poses as police to defraud Nonthaburi family Central Thailand News

Call centre scammer poses as police to defraud Nonthaburi family

10 hours ago
Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death Thailand News

Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death

10 hours ago
Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple Central Thailand News

Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple

10 hours ago
Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents Crime News

Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents

11 hours ago
Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly Bangkok News

Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly

11 hours ago
Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide Crime News

Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide

11 hours ago
Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy Pattaya News

Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy

11 hours ago
Central Pattana&#8217;s 500 million baht Chinese New Year splash Business News

Central Pattana’s 500 million baht Chinese New Year splash

11 hours ago
Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash Crime News

Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash

11 hours ago
Pattaya cracks down on illegal construction in tourist hotspot Crime News

Pattaya cracks down on illegal construction in tourist hotspot

12 hours ago
Vapes on a plane: Tourists nabbed for vape on Nok Air flight (video) Bangkok News

Vapes on a plane: Tourists nabbed for vape on Nok Air flight (video)

12 hours ago
Gang leader nabbed in mother-daughter ATM robbery in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gang leader nabbed in mother-daughter ATM robbery in Bangkok

12 hours ago
Fuel for thought: Thailand sees shift in consumer petrol gears Business News

Fuel for thought: Thailand sees shift in consumer petrol gears

12 hours ago
Thai father brutally assaulted over 10,000 baht debt of son&#8217;s girlfriend Crime News

Thai father brutally assaulted over 10,000 baht debt of son’s girlfriend

13 hours ago
Pattaya: Swiss dad collapses on the way to pick up his son Crime News

Pattaya: Swiss dad collapses on the way to pick up his son

14 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott9 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 10, 2025
206 2 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Tourism stocks tumble amid Chinese tourist fears

Tourism stocks tumble amid Chinese tourist fears

9 hours ago
Minister launches emergency plan as deadly dust chokes Thailand

Minister launches emergency plan as deadly dust chokes Thailand

9 hours ago
Thai police deliver justice&#8230; and noodles to drunken diner

Thai police deliver justice… and noodles to drunken diner

9 hours ago
Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution

Plastic waste import banned in Thailand in fight against pollution

9 hours ago