Gang of terror: Teen brutally beaten in Pattaya attack

Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 10, 2025
Gang of terror: Teen brutally beaten in Pattaya attack
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A chilling video of a teenager being savagely beaten by a gang in Pattaya has surfaced, prompting outrage and calls for justice. The victim’s family is seeking public help to identify the assailants, who are allegedly connected to local police.

A 27 year old woman, Aris Sousa and her 17 year old nephew, Chitsanuphong, presented the harrowing footage to reporters yesterday, January 9, highlighting a pattern of impunity.

“We fear the case will be overlooked because of their connections.”

Chitsanuphong recounted leaving home at 3am to refuel his motorbike when he received a call from a female acquaintance asking for a ride from Bali Hai Pier. Upon arrival, he was ambushed by five to six youths claiming to be members of the Baan Chang gang. Armed with knives and wooden sticks, they chased him, beating him until he lost consciousness.

The video, shared by friends, captures the brutal attack. Chitsanuphong is seen being kicked and stomped until unconscious, while a female gang member forces him to bow to her feet. He sustained a head wound requiring three stitches, severe swelling, and bruising. When he regained consciousness over an hour later, his phone was missing, and he managed to ride home to get help.

The gang, notorious for terrorising Pattaya, frequently gathers at hotspots like Bali Hai Pier, Pattaya Beach, and Jomtien Beach. Despite previous arrests for violent crimes, including attacks with knives and firearms, their alleged ties to law enforcement have allowed them to evade severe consequences, reported Pattaya Mail.

A formal complaint has been filed with Pattaya City Police, and investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses.

In a similar report, an 18 year old Thai man in the eastern province of Rayong is seeking justice after three attackers, including his friend, attacked him and stole his shoes without a prior conflict. The teenage victim shared details of the attack with a leading Thai lawyer, hoping his case would be processed quickly.

Tags
Puntid Tantivangphaisal9 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 10, 2025
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

