Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy

Puntid Tantivangphaisal36 seconds agoLast Updated: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand’s beauty pageant scene has been rocked by a shocking decision from the Miss Universe Organisation, which has officially stripped Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri of her third runner-up title following her participation in the Miss World Thailand event.

The controversy began when Opal appeared at a business announcement for the Miss World 2025 competition, violating her contract by participating in another pageant.

The incident unfolded yesterday, April 22, when Opal, Miss Universe Thailand 2024, attended the New World New1# Chapter, Road to Miss World 2025 press conference at Studio 8 in the Channel 7HD building.

During the event, Opal was crowned as Thailand’s representative for the 72nd Miss World competition, which will take place in Hyderabad, India, on May 31.

The announcement, led by Tero Entertainment’s Brian L. Marcar and TPN Global’s Piyaporn Sankosik, confirmed Opal’s new role as the Thai representative in the prestigious pageant.

Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy | News by Thaiger
Photos courtesy of KhaoSod English

However, Opal’s participation in the Miss World Thailand event, while still holding the title of Miss Universe Thailand, sparked a breach of contract. The Miss Universe Organisation swiftly acted, issuing a statement that revoked Opal’s third runner-up title:

“Due to the breach of her contractual obligations by participating in an external pageant, this decision underscores our expectation that all winners fulfil their duties throughout their entire reign.”

Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of TPN Global Instagram

This decision comes after a tumultuous period for Thailand’s beauty pageant industry. Earlier this year, TPN Global lost the license to manage Miss Universe Thailand to Miss Grand International Public Company Limited (MGI), which secured a five-year deal worth 180 million baht. The ongoing competition and reputation issues among global beauty pageants have further complicated the situation.

Despite the setback, Opal expressed her respect for the Miss Universe Organisation’s decision, noting, “I don’t think being dismissed will affect my participation in Miss World. What matters most is dedication, determination, and my performance there.”

She also emphasised that she has already embarked on a new journey, focusing on helping young women and cancer patients worldwide.

Miss Universe strips Thai beauty pageant of title after controversy | News by Thaiger

Piyaporn Sankosik, of TPN Global, echoed Opal’s sentiments, stating that while this is a historic move, it will not impact Opal’s participation in Miss World. Opal’s passion for empowering young women remains strong, and she plans to continue her advocacy work, including visits to children across Thailand and cancer patients globally, reported KhaoSod English.

The Miss Universe Organisation’s move has left many stunned, but as Opal sets her sights on Miss World, it seems the controversy will not overshadow her future aspirations.

