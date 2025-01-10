Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death

Bob Scott13 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, January 10, 2025
64 1 minute read
Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

An 86 year old charcoal burner in Buriram province narrowly escaped a fiery fate, thanks to an unlikely hero, a courageous mentally ill man whose timely intervention made all the difference. The dramatic sequence that unfolded today, January 10, has left the village of Ban Nong Bua Thai buzzing.

Suk, a stalwart in the charcoal trade with over 60 years experience turning wood into charcoal, was checking on his kiln in Tambon Tum Yai, Amphoe Ku Mueang, when the unthinkable happened.

As he scaled the clay structure to fetch the cooling charcoal, in a split second, the kiln gave way, plunging him into the blistering abyss below.

But as luck or destiny would have it, Suk’s survival instincts kicked in, and with sheer willpower, he began to hoist himself out. Then, the sight of a seemingly unlikely saviour, a mentally unstable villager, reached out a hand, and managed to pull Suk to safety, avoiding what could have been a tragic end.

Relatives swiftly took the burnt veteran to Ban Dan Hospital in Ban Dan District, where he was treated for burns that scorched his legs from feet to nearly his knees.

In true grit fashion, when questioned about hanging up his kiln tools for good, Suk firmly stated he’d carry on, faced with no other means of livelihood.

Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death | News by Thaiger
Picture of Suk courtesy of KhaoSod

Ratree Phra Phum, a 66 year old relative of the charred hero, spoke about the gripping ordeal. Though she missed the actual incident, the sounds of distress pulled her to find Suk visibly shaken yet alive near the now docile kiln.

“Suk had believed the kiln’s fires were out but as he stood atop the clay structure, it unexpectedly collapsed beneath him. To the gratitude of all, the embers were nearly spent.

“Had the wood been ablaze, there’s no telling the outcome. It’s a wonder and a blessing that someone, a person not entirely in their right senses, was there to help him pull through.”

What began as a day like any other turned into a tale of human bravery and miraculous survival, giving the community much to ponder about the thin line between disaster and deliverance.

Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death | News by Thaiger
Picture of Ratree Phra Phum courtesy of KhaoSod

