Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents

Residents of Baan Jok Tia in Buriram province were left puzzled when a series of power outages occurred, suspecting the electricity authority had removed their meters due to unpaid bills. However, it was discovered that someone had cut the main power lines to homes and a local temple, possibly to sell the copper wiring.

Residents from Baan Jok Tia, Mueang district, voiced concerns about the situation yesterday, January 9, urging police to apprehend the culprits responsible for cutting the main power lines to homes and the village temple, causing significant inconvenience.

Upon investigation, the main power lines connecting homes to the electricity meters were found severed. Damage was also evident on the low-voltage electrical poles, with missing wires affecting nearly 10 households and the temple.

Phetphong Ngaokhainan, a 61 year old temple caretaker at Wat Woradit in the village, reported that the temple’s electricity was inexplicably cut, which also halted the water supply as it relied on electric pumps.

Initially, it was thought to be a village-wide outage but further checks revealed that only certain homes, particularly those near the temple, were affected.

Subsequent inspections revealed that the main power line to the temple had been cut, leading to a report to the electricity authority.

Phetphong also noted that the perpetrator likely possessed substantial electrical knowledge, given that they climbed poles to cut the wires.

The wires contained valuable metals like aluminium and copper, which are often stripped and sold as scrap. There is speculation that the individuals responsible may be drug users seeking funds to purchase methamphetamine.

Residents are urging the police to promptly catch the culprits, fearing they may become habitual offenders if left unchecked, reported KhaoSod.

In September last year, a 27 year old Laotian man was arrested for stealing over 208 metres of copper wire, valued at more than 180,000 baht, from the Ong Ang canal in Bangkok. The suspect cited unemployment as his motive for the theft.