Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal41 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, January 10, 2025
72 1 minute read
Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Residents of Baan Jok Tia in Buriram province were left puzzled when a series of power outages occurred, suspecting the electricity authority had removed their meters due to unpaid bills. However, it was discovered that someone had cut the main power lines to homes and a local temple, possibly to sell the copper wiring.

Residents from Baan Jok Tia, Mueang district, voiced concerns about the situation yesterday, January 9, urging police to apprehend the culprits responsible for cutting the main power lines to homes and the village temple, causing significant inconvenience.

Advertisements

Upon investigation, the main power lines connecting homes to the electricity meters were found severed. Damage was also evident on the low-voltage electrical poles, with missing wires affecting nearly 10 households and the temple.

Phetphong Ngaokhainan, a 61 year old temple caretaker at Wat Woradit in the village, reported that the temple’s electricity was inexplicably cut, which also halted the water supply as it relied on electric pumps.

Related Articles

Initially, it was thought to be a village-wide outage but further checks revealed that only certain homes, particularly those near the temple, were affected.

Subsequent inspections revealed that the main power line to the temple had been cut, leading to a report to the electricity authority.

Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Phetphong also noted that the perpetrator likely possessed substantial electrical knowledge, given that they climbed poles to cut the wires.

Advertisements

The wires contained valuable metals like aluminium and copper, which are often stripped and sold as scrap. There is speculation that the individuals responsible may be drug users seeking funds to purchase methamphetamine.

Residents are urging the police to promptly catch the culprits, fearing they may become habitual offenders if left unchecked, reported KhaoSod.

Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In September last year, a 27 year old Laotian man was arrested for stealing over 208 metres of copper wire, valued at more than 180,000 baht, from the Ong Ang canal in Bangkok. The suspect cited unemployment as his motive for the theft.

Latest Thailand News
Call centre scammer poses as police to defraud Nonthaburi family Central Thailand News

Call centre scammer poses as police to defraud Nonthaburi family

5 minutes ago
Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death Thailand News

Miracle man helps veteran charcoal burner cheat fiery death

17 minutes ago
Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple Central Thailand News

Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple

23 minutes ago
Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents Crime News

Copper thieves takes power supply from Buriram residents

41 minutes ago
Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly Bangkok News

Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly

53 minutes ago
Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide Crime News

Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide

1 hour ago
Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy Pattaya News

Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy

1 hour ago
Central Pattana&#8217;s 500 million baht Chinese New Year splash Business News

Central Pattana’s 500 million baht Chinese New Year splash

1 hour ago
Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash Crime News

Thai woman defends drunk foreign boyfriend in Pattaya crash

1 hour ago
Pattaya cracks down on illegal construction in tourist hotspot Crime News

Pattaya cracks down on illegal construction in tourist hotspot

2 hours ago
Vapes on a plane: Tourists nabbed for vape on Nok Air flight (video) Bangkok News

Vapes on a plane: Tourists nabbed for vape on Nok Air flight (video)

2 hours ago
Gang leader nabbed in mother-daughter ATM robbery in Bangkok Bangkok News

Gang leader nabbed in mother-daughter ATM robbery in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Fuel for thought: Thailand sees shift in consumer petrol gears Business News

Fuel for thought: Thailand sees shift in consumer petrol gears

2 hours ago
Thai father brutally assaulted over 10,000 baht debt of son&#8217;s girlfriend Crime News

Thai father brutally assaulted over 10,000 baht debt of son’s girlfriend

3 hours ago
Pattaya: Swiss dad collapses on the way to pick up his son Crime News

Pattaya: Swiss dad collapses on the way to pick up his son

4 hours ago
Casino kingpins eye Thailand: Melco&#8217;s big gamble on Bangkok Bangkok News

Casino kingpins eye Thailand: Melco’s big gamble on Bangkok

4 hours ago
Nong Khai man walks 500km barefoot after family dispute Eastern Thailand News

Nong Khai man walks 500km barefoot after family dispute

4 hours ago
Thai driver cites health issue after killing 6 year old boy in Bangkok Bangkok News

Thai driver cites health issue after killing 6 year old boy in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Myanmar mystery: Two Chinese nationals vanish near Thai border Thailand News

Myanmar mystery: Two Chinese nationals vanish near Thai border

4 hours ago
Khon Kaen couple arrested for 1 million baht amulet theft Crime News

Khon Kaen couple arrested for 1 million baht amulet theft

5 hours ago
Phuket Airport tourist cries fowl over 3,000 baht Subway sarnies Phuket News

Phuket Airport tourist cries fowl over 3,000 baht Subway sarnies

5 hours ago
Icy blast from China set to leave Thailand shivering Thailand News

Icy blast from China set to leave Thailand shivering

5 hours ago
Stay competitive in 2025 with Forex CRM provider Techysquad Finance

Stay competitive in 2025 with Forex CRM provider Techysquad

5 hours ago
Unfair pricing: Chiang Mai shooting game stall shut down (video) Chiang Mai News

Unfair pricing: Chiang Mai shooting game stall shut down (video)

5 hours ago
Chinese nationals lose 13 million baht in Bangkok crypto scam Bangkok News

Chinese nationals lose 13 million baht in Bangkok crypto scam

5 hours ago
Crime NewsEastern Thailand NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal41 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, January 10, 2025
72 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple

Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple

23 minutes ago
Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly

Gender affirmation surgery leaves Thai transwoman pooping through belly

53 minutes ago
Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide

Young man found dead in Patong home in suspected suicide

1 hour ago
Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy

Moo Deng turns 6 months, sparks ID card and auction frenzy

1 hour ago