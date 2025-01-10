Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 41 year old man has been arrested by investigative police from the Thanyaburi district in Pathum Thani province for attacking a woman with a hammer at a temple.

Anusorn, a resident of Loei province, was apprehended following an incident where he allegedly attacked a Burmese woman with a hammer in a temple bathroom. The assailant reportedly tied her hands and feet before robbing her and fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred at Wat Sa Bua, Khlong 11, Bueng Nam Rak subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.

During questioning, Anusorn confessed to having committed a similar crime in Udon Thani province and had been released from prison six months before.

After his release, he relocated to Pathum Thani in search of employment and found work in Nong Suea district. However, he soon lost his job and became homeless, resorting to sleeping in various temples.

Anusorn claimed the motive for the robbery was to secure funds for renting accommodation and finding employment, denying any intention to purchase drugs as he insisted he was not a drug user.

Following the crime, he sought refuge at a pavilion near the entrance of Wat Adisorn in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani, until his arrest, reported KhaoSod.

