Thai man arrested for hammer attack in Pathum Thani temple

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, January 10, 2025
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 41 year old man has been arrested by investigative police from the Thanyaburi district in Pathum Thani province for attacking a woman with a hammer at a temple.

Anusorn, a resident of Loei province, was apprehended following an incident where he allegedly attacked a Burmese woman with a hammer in a temple bathroom. The assailant reportedly tied her hands and feet before robbing her and fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred at Wat Sa Bua, Khlong 11, Bueng Nam Rak subdistrict, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani province.

During questioning, Anusorn confessed to having committed a similar crime in Udon Thani province and had been released from prison six months before.

After his release, he relocated to Pathum Thani in search of employment and found work in Nong Suea district. However, he soon lost his job and became homeless, resorting to sleeping in various temples.

Anusorn claimed the motive for the robbery was to secure funds for renting accommodation and finding employment, denying any intention to purchase drugs as he insisted he was not a drug user.

Following the crime, he sought refuge at a pavilion near the entrance of Wat Adisorn in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani, until his arrest, reported KhaoSod.

In October last year, two Thai monks engaged in a violent holy altercation at Don Khanak Temple in the central province of Nakhon Pathom. One of them suffered serious injuries after suffering two axe blows to the head.

In February, a Thai man, who attacked a monk at a temple in Chon Buri province, later died after the sharp head of a Buddha statue pierced his chest during a rampage in the temple’s main hall. Locals suggested that his death appeared to be the swift result of karma. According to residents, the perpetrator was under the influence of methamphetamine, also known as Yaba.

53 1 minute read
Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

