Bib Gourmand serves up a feast of flavour and value in Thailand

Published: 17:38, 21 November 2024
Photo courtesy of Michelin Guide

Michelin’s latest Bib Gourmand list is out, featuring 156 restaurants across Thailand that deliver exceptional quality and value.

With 20 new entries in the prestigious Michelin Guide Thailand 2025, food lovers now have even more delectable choices, especially with the exciting addition of Chon Buri as a newly surveyed destination, said Gwendal Poullennec, Director of the Michelin Guides Worldwide.

“This year, we found many small, casual restaurants where recipes have been handed down for generations, preserving their unique identities and authentic tastes.

“These restaurants are beloved by locals as spots to gather with friends and family. Their presence reflects the abundance of affordable, distinctive cuisine in Thailand.”

Bangkok and its surrounding areas took a notable slice of the honours with 52 restaurants on the Bib Gourmand list, including seven first-time entries. Meanwhile, northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai boasts 20 restaurants, though no new additions this year.

The historic city of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya maintains its nine Bib Gourmand establishments, with consistency valued over novelty in this region.

In the northeastern region, four cities shone. Khon Kaen added one new entry among its 13 Bib Gourmand spots, Nakhon Ratchasima gained three new additions out of eight, while Ubon Ratchathani and Udon Thani each retained their six Bib Gourmand selections with only one fresh entry.

Further south, Koh Samui’s four Bib Gourmand picks held onto their laurels, and Surat Thani retained all eight of its selections. The coastal hubs of Phang Nga and Phuket, known for their incredible seafood, remain must-visit destinations while Phang Nga had no new entries, Phuket added three new names to its impressive list of 19 restaurants. Chon Buri’s debut on the list brought in five new Bib Gourmand spots, solidifying its culinary reputation.

The new entries showcase an array of traditional Thai dishes, some with a history spanning generations. Highlights include Chan Hom in Bangkok, serving up Gaeng Tai Pla (a spicy fish kidney curry), along with Stir-fried Stink Beans with Shrimp, all prepared with fresh, daily-sourced ingredients.

Khao Man Gai Na Jone, a buzzing chicken rice joint, draws crowds with its succulent, juicy chicken and flavourful sauces. Lucky Seafood delights with stir-fried crab and secret curry recipes, while Krua Morakot, a 120-year-old establishment, is celebrated for its catfish cakes packed with bold curry flavours.

Photo courtesy of Thai SELECT
Photo courtesy of Simply Suwanee
Photo courtesy of Hot Thai Kitchen

Chon Buri’s first-time entries such as No Name Noodle and Thai Tam showcase intricate, seasonal noodle dishes and offal delicacies that have been perfected over decades, offering foodies a truly unique taste of Thai cuisine, reported Channel 3 Plus.

