Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:31, 21 November 2024| Updated: 17:31, 21 November 2024
Bangkok Airways employs French jets to support tourist surge
Photo courtesy of Meilenoptimieren

As Thailand’s tourist influx hits an all-time high, Bangkok Airways is scrambling to keep up, turning to France for reinforcements.

In a bid to tackle its aircraft shortage, Bangkok Airways (PG, Bangkok Suvarnabhumi) has secured a wet-lease deal with French airline Amelia (8R, Paris Le Bourget), which will provide two Airbus narrowbody aircraft to support the Thai carrier’s operations over the peak season.

Starting December 1, Amelia’s Airbus A319-100 will be deployed on daily flights from Bangkok to Luang Prabang and twice-daily flights to Siem Reap’s New Angkor International Airport in Cambodia. Meanwhile, Amelia’s Airbus A320-200 will take on the bustling Bangkok-Phnom Penh route with three flights daily.

The French airline will provide its flight crew, though Bangkok Airways cabin crew will also be on board to “ensure a smooth and consistent in-flight experience,” adding a familiar touch for Bangkok Airways’ loyal passengers.

The A319-100, registered F-HDSJ, can seat 144 passengers in an all-economy configuration and was built in 2008. The larger A320-200, F-HBNA, has 178 economy seats and was manufactured in 2010. Both aircraft are expected to remain in service for Bangkok Airways until March 29, 2025.

The fleet boost is sorely needed as Bangkok Airways has struggled to meet pre-pandemic capacity levels, said Peter Wiesner, the airline’s network management advisor, who anticipates improved conditions by early 2025.

“A lack of aircraft was hindering our ability to return to normal operations.”

Bangkok Airways currently operates 23 aircraft, including A319s, A320s, and ATR72-600s, with two aircraft currently in storage. Looking to the future, the airline is eyeing new models such as the Airbus A220 and Embraer E2 and expects to issue a formal request for proposals by year’s end, with deliveries tentatively starting in 2028.

CEO Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth confirmed that the decision on new orders is near, though Bangkok Airways declined further comment on the specifics, reported ch-aviation.

Bangkok Airways employs French jets to support tourist surge | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Airways

