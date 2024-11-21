Bangkok court drops Thai activist’s spyware suit: Amnesty

Photo courtesy of Way Magazine

In a controversial ruling, the Bangkok Civil Court has dismissed Thai activist Jatupat Boonpattararaksa’s lawsuit against NSO Group Technologies, sparking outcry from rights advocates. Jatupat had accused NSO Group of failing to prevent his alleged targeting with Pegasus spyware, a tool widely criticised for its role in surveillance abuses worldwide.

Amnesty International’s Thailand Researcher, Chanatip Tatiyakaroonwong, condemned the court’s decision.

Advertisements

“The court’s failure to recognise NSO Group’s role in facilitating human rights abuses via the targeting of Thai human rights defenders with Pegasus spyware is deeply alarming.”

Chanatip vowed that this setback “won’t deter the fight against the unlawful use of spyware and the fight for justice for the victims of spyware in Thailand and around the world.”

Jatupat’s lawsuit sought 2.5 million Thai baht in compensation and demanded that NSO cease using Pegasus against him, grant him access to data extracted from his device, and delete it from their databases.

Amnesty International supported the case, filing an amicus curiae brief and highlighting evidence from a 2021 investigation into Pegasus spyware abuse. Amnesty’s Security Lab had performed forensic analysis showing spyware infections on devices belonging to activists worldwide, including those in Thailand.

The court, however, dismissed the case due to “insufficient evidence” that Jatupat’s device was infected, citing the plaintiff’s lack of detailed forensic investigation outcomes.

Advertisements

NSO Group maintains that Pegasus is a crime-fighting tool sold exclusively to government agencies. Yet, human rights groups challenge this claim, pointing to extensive misuse against journalists and activists globally.

“Corporate and state actors must be held accountable for any unlawful surveillance against human rights defenders,” Chanatip asserted, urging Thai authorities to provide transparency to those targeted.

This ruling has renewed calls for stricter oversight of surveillance technology to prevent further encroachments on human rights, reported Amnesty International UK.

In related news, five activists in Thailand’s insurgency-plagued Deep South are facing the heat after hosting a mock referendum on self-determination.