Young driver drowns after crashing into tree in Ubon Ratchathani

A tragic accident occurred when a young man driving a pickup truck fell asleep and lost control, crashing into a tree and being thrown into a nearby pond where he drowned.

At approximately 4.30am today, November 3, Somporn Akkabut, a police officer at the Buntharik Police Station, received a report of a pickup truck colliding with a tree along the Buntharik-Huai Kha Road, near Ban Nong Mek in Huai Kha subdistrict, Buntharik district, Ubon Ratchathani province.

Responding to the scene, he was joined by the Buntharik Rescue Association and medical personnel from Buntharik Hospital. They discovered an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck with a Nakhon Nayok registration severely damaged from the impact of a tree.

Tragically, the body of 28 year old Suriya, was found submerged in a pond approximately 10 metres away from the crash site. Rescue teams worked together to retrieve his body from the water for examination.

Initial investigations revealed no signs of a collision with another vehicle, leading officials to suspect that Suriya might have fallen asleep at the wheel. Further medical analysis will determine if alcohol was a contributing factor, reported KhaoSod.

Suriya’s mother, referred to as 49 year old A, explained that her son had left home early yesterday evening, November 2, to visit a female friend in a nearby village, roughly 30 kilometres away.

She recounted warning him against returning home late due to the darkness and potential danger, but her advice was not heeded. It is believed that Suriya left his friend’s house around 4am, possibly dozing off while driving, which resulted in the unfortunate accident.

