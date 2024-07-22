MFP remains resolute ahead of key court ruling

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Move Forward Party (MFP) remains steadfast in its mission, regardless of the Constitutional Court’s impending decision on whether to dissolve the party, according to leader Chaithawat Tulathon.

Chaithawat assured that the MFP has not only grown stronger but its members are now more equipped and prepared to ensure victory in the next General Election. Confident that the court ruling would favour the party due to their solid legal arguments, he saw no immediate need for a party meeting to discuss the matter.

“There’s still time to talk. We’ve told the MPs that if the outcome is negative, there will be a process to follow. So, it’s not necessary to discuss the issue at this moment.”

Party MPs are scheduled to attend a House meeting tomorrow and will follow the ruling hearing at Parliament, gathering later at the party’s headquarters. Chaithawat also called on party supporters to show their moral support at the party headquarters, which he described as more convenient than the court compound.

The Constitutional Court completed its hearing into the case last week, concluding it had sufficient evidence to make a ruling after a four-month review. The decision on the party’s fate will be announced tomorrow.

The ruling follows a petition submitted in March by the Election Commission (EC), which accused the MFP of violating Section 92 of the organic law on political parties. The court accepted the petition for hearing on April 3.

The EC’s request is based on the court’s ruling from January 31, which determined that the MFP’s attempts to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code suggested an intention to undermine the constitutional monarchy. The EC also requested the court to ban the party’s executives from participating in future elections and from registering or serving as executives of a new party for ten years.

MFP chief adviser Pita Limjaroenrat reinforced Chaithawat’s sentiment, stating that the outcome will not affect the party in the long term. When asked if the EC should bear responsibility if the party is not dissolved, Pita mentioned that the party has not yet discussed that matter, reported Bangkok Post.