Man found dead after argument with wife in Phuket rental home

A tragic incident occurred in Phuket when a 40 year old man was found dead in an apparent suicide following an argument with his wife on their first day at a rented house in Baan Manik.

Thalang Police Station was alerted to the scene in Moo 7, Srisoonthorn, at 2am yesterday, July, 2024. Upon arrival, police officers and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation discovered the body of the 40 year old Natthakorn Srihakham, inside the home. He was lying on his side, dressed in a blue sports T-shirt and a sarong.

The distressing situation came to light when Suchart Phayongsak, who reported the incident, heard loud screams from Natthakorn’s wife. The couple had just moved into the house that day and had drunk alcohol outside their new residence. According to the wife, a minor argument ensued between them.

Natthakorn then informed his wife that he was going to sleep in the room and locked the door behind him. Later, when his wife attempted to enter the room, she found the door locked.

Peering through the window shutters next to the bedroom, she saw her husband hanging inside. She eventually managed to open the door, but it was too late.

Natthakorn’s body was transported to Thalang Hospital for further examination. Thalang Police Chief Nikorn Chuthong confirmed that officers are continuing their investigation into the matter.

In related news, a Thai maid discovered the dead body of a 63 year old American man in his Phuket hotel room after he committed suicide yesterday, May 29. His Thai ex-girlfriend reported that the foreign man suffered from depression but did not seek treatment.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.