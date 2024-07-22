Pheu Thai Party retains Chalerm Ubumrung

Picture courtesy of Pheu Thai Party wikepedia page

Pheu Thai Party will not expel list MP Chalerm Ubumrung, according to the party’s secretary-general, Sorawong Thienthong. Chalerm had expressed a desire to be expelled to freely join the Palang Prarachrath Party (PPRP), following his son Wan’s recent resignation from Pheu Thai. Wan’s departure came after he caused discontent within the party by interacting with a rival during an election in Pathum Thani.

Sorawong clarified yesterday, July 21, that expulsion requires a breach of party rules determined by an ethics committee, which has found no such breach in Chalerm’s case. Chalerm is a valuable member, and the party has no intention of losing him, he mentioned.

Should Chalerm resign, he would forfeit his parliamentary status. However, if expelled, he could retain his status by joining another party within the legally allowed timeframe.

During a Facebook Live session, Wan refuted claims that his son, Archawin, would join him and Chalerm in moving to the PPRP. He confirmed that Archawin remains a Pheu Thai member and serves as an adviser to Digital Economy and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong. Wan plans to apply for PPRP membership tomorrow, while Chalerm is awaiting a party process to impeach him.

“My son is 27 years old. Let him decide his own career path. Things about a father, grandfather, and nephew should be taken separately.”

Sorawong also remarked that the party respects Wan’s decision to leave and wishes him well. He highlighted that another member of the Ubumrung family, Archawin, remains with Pheu Thai, reported Bangkok Post.

