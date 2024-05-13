Sea-crets revealed: Marine scientist makes waves with sea foam

Picture courtesy of Adam Lukac from pexels.com

The phenomenon of sea foam is a rare natural occurrence that has recently been highlighted by a marine scientist and lecturer at the Department of Marine Science, Faculty of Fisheries, Kasetsart University, Thon Thamrongnawasawat. The image, shared on Facebook, serves as a stark reminder of the environmental changes affecting our oceans.

Thon yesterday posted a picture of the infrequent phenomenon of sea foam, which occurs when greenhouse gases accumulate in the atmosphere, causing the Earth’s temperatures to exceed critical limits, and ocean waters to heat up beyond the critical threshold. This results in coral bleaching visible from great heights, akin to birds in the sky, followed by a mass death of marine life as the sea essentially boils.

Thon’s post has raised concerns about an imminent hot world condition, suggesting that within three days, the country could be engulfed in darkness, a situation more severe than global warming. The post also mentioned a costly lesson where automobiles parked in direct sunlight melted, pointing to small actions that many people take for granted but which contribute to the larger issue of climate change.

The image and the warning serve as a sobering call to action for both the public and policymakers to recognize the immediate and tangible effects of global warming on our planet. The phenomenon of sea foam is not just a rare spectacle but a symptom of the larger environmental crisis.

As the world grapples with the realities of climate change, the role of scientists like Thon becomes increasingly critical in providing evidence and raising awareness. His work underscores the urgency for more sustainable practices and policies to mitigate the detrimental impact of human activities on the environment.

The stark image of coral bleaching and the dramatic language used by Thon in his post emphasises the dire situation facing marine ecosystems. It’s a reminder that the beauty of natural phenomena can sometimes be a facade for underlying ecological disasters.

In addition to the ecological implications, the phenomenon also has significant economic and social consequences. The health of marine life is essential for the livelihoods of millions of people around the world who depend on fisheries and tourism.

The sea foam serves as a warning that, without immediate action, the consequences of climate change could be catastrophic not only for the environment but also for human societies, reported Sanook.