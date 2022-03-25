Three fishermen found clinging to a foam crate in the middle of the sea

Three fishermen were found clinging to a foam crate in the middle of the ocean yesterday by another group of fishermen after their boat sank in the middle of the night.

Facebook user Yuranan Thongprem posted at 10:04am yesterday:

“A bit of an exciting story. We took our boat out to go deep-sea fishing and saw a foam crate far away. We got closer and found three fishermen floating in the middle of the sea. They said their boat sank around 3am. Very lucky that we sailed past. We are currently taking them back to shore.”