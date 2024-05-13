Ham-handed: Thai ramen joint under fire for porky switcheroo

Image courtesy of พวกเราคือผู้บริโภค Facebook Group

A popular ramen restaurant in Thailand recently sparked outrage by substituting ham for the traditional chashu pork topping, leading to severe food poisoning for a customer. The incident ignited a debate over consumer rights and business ethics on social media.

Ramen, a Japanese culinary staple known for its versatile flavours and toppings, is a beloved dish among noodle enthusiasts. In Thailand, ramen shops can be found in nearly every nook and cranny, each offering their unique spin on the dish.

Typically, a bowl of ramen features a rich broth, noodles, and a variety of toppings such as chashu pork, boiled eggs, bamboo shoots, corn, and seaweed.

The drama unfolded when a member of the We are Consumers group shared their experience at a well-known ramen establishment. They had ordered a bowl of Tonkotsu Ramen, a type of ramen with a base of noodles, pork bone broth, sliced chashu pork, and other ingredients.

To their dismay, they were served ham in place of chashu, and the ham tasted sour as if it had gone bad.

Upon inquiring with the staff, the customer was informed that the substitution was made under the restaurant owner’s instructions.

Following the meal, the customer suffered from relentless diarrhoea. They expressed relief that they had not allowed their daughter to consume the ham from their bowl, or the situation could have been worse.

The customer attempted to contact the franchise owner of the branch in question but was met with a denial of ownership, despite the contact number listed on the franchise’s page. To date, the brand has not taken any responsibility for the incident.

The post quickly went viral, with many group members criticising the restaurant for its apparent disregard for customer satisfaction and suggesting that the matter be reported to the Consumer Protection Board (CPB). The general consensus was that the dish served did not match the menu’s description.

This incident has highlighted the need for better adherence to food quality standards and transparency in the food industry, serving as a cautionary tale for both consumers and businesses about the importance of maintaining trust and integrity in culinary practices.