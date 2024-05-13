Chiang Mai gears up for rare solar noon phenomenon tomorrow

Image by jannoon028 on Freepik

Chiang Mai prepares for the striking solar noon phenomenon tomorrow at 12.21pm, as the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) advises caution against intense heat and potential heatstroke while confirming the event will not affect temperature or weather conditions.

Chiang Mai is poised to witness a remarkable celestial event known as solar noon, where the sun will be exactly overhead, causing objects in direct sunlight to cast no shadow. This occurrence, which seems to render objects shadowless, offers a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to observe.

However, NARIT, under the purview of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, with Suparuek Krihanon at the helm of the Academic Service Center and Astronomical Communication, warns observers to be cautious of the fierce midday sun, which could pose health risks, including heatstroke.

It’s important to note that the absence of shadows during solar noon does not necessarily coincide with the hottest day, as high temperatures depend on various factors such as rainfall, cloud cover, monsoonal influences, and accumulated heat among others.

This natural spectacle occurs twice a year, typically between April and May and again between July and September, due to Thailand’s geographical position within the 5-20 degrees northern latitude. The sun passes overhead near the zenith point, resulting in two instances of solar noon.

Each province in Thailand experiences this phenomenon at different dates and times, and interested individuals can check the schedule for their respective province at NARIT’s official website.

NARIT’s announcement is aimed at educating the public about this natural event and its implications. While it poses no direct consequence to the overall temperature or weather patterns, it serves as a reminder of the country’s tropical climate and the need for precautions against the potential health hazards associated with high temperatures.

The institute continues to play a key role in disseminating astronomical knowledge and fostering public engagement with science and the cosmos.