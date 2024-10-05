Man high on meth terrifies employee at Udon Thani petrol station

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A petrol station employee in Udon Thani was left terrified when a man, barefoot and behaving erratically, approached her while she was resting in the office. The man then groped himself and attempted to rush at her, prompting her to flee for help. Police later apprehended him, discovering he was under the influence of methamphetamine (meth).

Police officers Udon Suksiri and Sarayut Somsuk from Na Kha Police Station conducted the arrest of 29 year old Tao at approximately 3.30pm yesterday, October 4. The incident occurred at a petrol station along Mittraphap Road, connecting Udon Thani and Nong Khai in Mu Mon subdistrict, Mueang Udon Thani district. Tao was accused of attempting to molest the female employee.

The frightened employee recounted that while she was taking a break in the office, the man entered barefoot and stopped at the door. Initially, she thought he was there to purchase a drink, but he seemed agitated and tried to rush toward her. She immediately told him to stop and not come any closer.

“I quickly ran out to find my supervisor. At first, I thought he had left, but then I saw him behind the office. He was groping himself and blocking my path, staring at me as if he was going to attack. I was certain he meant to harm me, so I ran away to call the police.”

Tao admitted to using meth. Consequently, police took him for an assessment to determine if he was experiencing a psychotic episode due to drug use or had a mental health condition. Further legal action will be taken against him.

Police continue to investigate the incident and have urged the public to report any suspicious activity. They also stressed the need for employers to provide adequate training and support for employees to handle such situations effectively, reported KhaoSod.

