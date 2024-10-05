Thai Excise Department ramps up crackdown on illegal goods

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s Excise Department has intensified its crackdown on illegal goods, reporting 33,359 cases, a 28% increase, with estimated fines exceeding 2.4 billion baht.

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Paophum Rojanasakul, announced yesterday, October 4, that the Ministry of Finance, through the Excise Department, has effectively ramped up its nationwide efforts to combat violations of excise laws. The department reported 33,359 cases of illegal activities in the fiscal year 2024, marking a 28.03% increase compared to last year. The fines assessed amounted to 690.75 million baht, with an estimated total of 2,465.86 million baht.

The crackdown revealed various categories of violations, with significant quantities of confiscated goods. Alcohol-related offenses led the statistics with 15,974 cases, resulting in fines of 150.69 million baht and estimated fines of 48.59 million baht. Confiscated alcohol included 117,361.70 litres of domestic alcohol and 30,340.54 litres of imported alcohol.

Tobacco violations were also prevalent, with 13,170 cases leading to fines of 361.73 million baht and estimated fines of 2,334.40 million baht. Confiscated items included 301,961 packs of domestic tobacco and 2,579,434 packs of imported tobacco.

Petroleum and petroleum products were involved in 1,465 cases, with fines amounting to 76.86 million baht and estimated fines of 11.41 million baht. Authorities seized 2.56 million litres of fuel.

Motorcycle-related offences numbered 1,109 cases, with fines of 29.75 million baht and estimated fines of 6.34 million baht. A total of 1,493 motorcycles were confiscated.

Violations involving playing cards totaled 575 cases, resulting in fines of 7.07 million baht and estimated fines of 10.14 million baht. Confiscated items included 79,561 decks of cards.

Automobile-related offences were recorded in 268 cases, with fines of 27.89 million baht and estimated fines of 34.16 million baht. Police seized 269 vehicles.

The department also reported 226 cases involving perfumes and cosmetics, with fines of 13.40 million baht and estimated fines of 20.32 million baht. Confiscated items included 244,723 bottles of products.

Cases involving beverages totaled 216, with fines of 5.84 million baht and estimated fines of 384,000 baht. Confiscated beverages amounted to 108,259.31 litres.

Battery-related offences were reported in 210 cases, leading to fines of 13.78 million baht. Police seized 89,059 batteries.

Other miscellaneous goods accounted for 146 cases, with fines of 3.69 million baht and estimated fines of 83,240 baht.

The Excise Department has elevated its enforcement and investigative efforts, incorporating technology to track online violations through its Online Goods Suppression Centre. Collaborating with external agencies such as the Department of Provincial Administration, Department of Business Development, Department of Land Transport, Central Investigation Bureau, and Thailand Post, the department has consistently apprehended violators along with significant quantities of illegal goods, reported KhaoSod.

The department emphasises the importance of cracking down on and prosecuting those who sell or possess untaxed goods to ensure consumer safety and uphold fairness for law-abiding businesses.

Reports of violations can be made to the Excise Department or any local excise office nationwide, as well as through the hotline 1713, available 24/7. The department guarantees the confidentiality of informants.