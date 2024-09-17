Mentally unstable Thai woman causes stir at Sisaket university

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A mentally unstable woman caused a commotion at a university sports field, claiming she needed to catch a flight to assist with flood relief in Chiang Rai. Police were called to the scene, and she was taken to a hospital for further care.

Police in Mueang Sisaket received a report on Sunday, September 15 about a woman, believed to be mentally unstable, walking topless on a university football field. The officers quickly informed their superiors and headed to the location.

Advertisements

Upon arrival, they found the woman, estimated to be around 40 years old, standing in the middle of the field in the rain. She was wearing green trousers and a purple camisole. The police, along with university security staff, worked together to calm her down.

Security personnel at the university provided more details about the incident. Earlier in the morning, the woman had entered the university grounds barefoot but dressed in normal attire. When she first walked in, security tried to stop her but she retaliated by hitting them with a tree branch.

As the security staff were hesitant to physically restrain her, they promptly called the police for assistance. The woman claimed she was headed to the airport to catch a flight to Chiang Rai, where she intended to help with flood relief efforts. She mentioned that she had already prepared aid supplies and only needed to make a phone call to coordinate the relief operations.

“The woman said she was going to the airport to fly to Chiang Rai and help with the flood relief. She was ready with supplies and just needed to make a call for further instructions.”

Initially, the police took the woman to Sisaket Hospital for evaluation and treatment. They planned to contact her relatives for further assistance and to ensure she received the necessary care, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements