Major drug bust in Pathum Thani seizes 11 million methamphetamine tablets

Picture courtesy of Khaosod

A major drug bust took place last night in Pathum Thani, where police seized approximately 11 million methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as “ya ba,” from an abandoned lorry. The driver of the vehicle managed to escape and authorities are now working tirelessly to track down the individual and expand their investigation into the drug network.

Late last night, in the Lam Luk Ka district of Pathum Thani, officers pursued and intercepted a six-wheel lorry carrying 27 sacks of methamphetamine, originating from the northeastern part of Thailand. The vehicle was abandoned within a residential area, where an additional two small sacks were discovered, totalling 29 sacks. The police were able to identify 10,800,000 pills from the lot, which had labels such as 999 and Y1. Authorities believe the drugs were sourced from the Northeastern region, Khaosod reported.

CCTV footage from the area captured the lorry driver escaping the scene. The man seen on camera was slender, wearing a red t-shirt and three-quarter-length trousers. Despite his hurried escape, he displayed a determination to avoid capture as he crawled away.

Police units from Saraburi, the Special Operations Unit and local officers continue their search for the suspect with the hope to dismantle the involved drug network further. The investigation and pursuit of the driver and other members of the suspected gang are ongoing.

Follow us on :













Two weeks ago, officials in Thailand’s Rayong province led a raid on a house in the Ban Khai district, arresting a notorious drug dealer and discovering 813 methamphetamine pills (Yaba) hidden under the roof. The suspect claimed the drugs belonged to a friend, but previous records showed his involvement in drug dealing. Authorities aim to eliminate the drug trade in the region.

Officers in Rayong conducted a raid on a single-storey concrete house in Ban Khai district, acting on a tip-off about a drug dealer supplying Yaba to local youth. To read more click HERE