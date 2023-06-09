Drug dealer arrested in Rayong as 813 Yaba pills found hidden under roof

Picture courtesy of เฮียแบงค์ กะ ไบล์เล่ย์ บำรุงสุนทร Facebook

Officials in Thailand’s Rayong province led a raid on a house in the Ban Khai district, arresting a notorious drug dealer and discovering 813 methamphetamine pills (Yaba) hidden under the roof. The suspect claimed the drugs belonged to a friend, but previous records showed his involvement in drug dealing. Authorities aim to eliminate the drug trade in the region.

Officers in Rayong conducted a raid on a single-storey concrete house in Ban Khai district, acting on a tip-off about a drug dealer supplying Yaba to local youth. Upon arrival at the targeted house in Nong Lalok village, they found Teera (full name withheld), a 34 year old man, who appeared nervous as law enforcement officers approached him. Teera was arrested following a search of the premises, which uncovered 813 methamphetamine pills stashed under the roof of the house. The case and the evidence were brought to Ban Khai police station for further investigation.

During questioning, Theera claimed that all the seized pills belonged to his friend, identified as Ta, who had asked him to keep them at his house. Consequently, he hid the drugs under the roof. However, as the man had a history of drug dealing within the community, authorities decided to proceed with charges against him according to the law, while preparing to expand their investigation and apprehend Ta.

The Rayong provincial governor, Traipob Wongtrirat, stated that the province’s focus has been on an aggressive eradication line for drugs, aiming to lessen and eventually eliminate the drug problem in Rayong. Drugs are considered a severe societal threat causing significant harm and devastation. The Governor assured that arrests and crackdowns in all areas will continue in a consistent manner.

Thailand struggles to control its issues with drugs.

