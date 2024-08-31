Major Cineplex to launch six new Kids Cinemas in Thailand

Major Cineplex Group has unveiled plans to launch six new Kids Cinema theatres across various provinces in the latter half of this year.

These new locations will be situated at Major Cineplex Central Chiang Mai (Central Festival), Central Rayong, Central Nakhon Pathom, Robinson Phetchaburi, Robinson Ratchaphruek (Nonthaburi), and Westville Cineplex (Nonthaburi), with the first opening at Central Chiang Mai today, August 31.

The expansion aims to increase the total number of Kids Cinema theatres to 20 by the end of this year, with an ambitious target of 40 locations by 2025. Kids Cinema theatres are designed specifically for families, featuring double sofa beds, 30% brighter lighting, and sound levels reduced by 20%. These theatres also offer recreational areas complete with colourful ball pits and slides and are available for private events like birthday parties.

To mark the opening at Central Chiang Mai, families can enjoy a complimentary movie screening at 11am today. Additionally, M GEN Kids members, who are aged 12 and under, can watch movies for free today and tomorrow.

“We are thrilled to bring this unique movie-going experience to more families across Thailand.”

The company aims to sell 600,000 tickets and register 250,000 M GEN Kids members by the end of 2024. There are projections to reach 1 million tickets by 2025 as the Kids Cinema concept continues to expand, reported Pattaya News.

“Our goal is to create an environment where families can enjoy movies in a comfortable and fun setting.”

In related news, the final chapter has closed on Korat’s beloved Five Star Cinema, a cherished venue for local students and residents. Thursday, August 29, marked the last screening at the iconic theatre, succumbing to the competition from central investors and streaming services.

In other news, nine provinces in Thailand lack cinemas, forcing residents to travel to neighbouring regions to watch movies. The issue came to light recently when a netizen from Mae Hong Son expressed frustration about the lack of local cinemas.