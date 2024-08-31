Pattaya man seeks help after losing motorcycle to scammers

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A Thai man in Pattaya is appealing to the public for assistance after being scammed by thieves who made off with his motorcycle.

The 27 year old Thai man, Nontaworn Mukura, shared with reporters that he fell victim to a scam on August 25. He recounted how individuals pretending to be his friends tricked him into lending them his Honda Wave 110i motorcycle under false pretenses.

The scammers, who were acquaintances of Nontaworn on Facebook, contacted him claiming they needed help fixing issues with their ride-hailing application. Two individuals, a man and a woman appearing to be aged between 25 and 30 years, met with Nontaworn, asking for his assistance.

Trusting their story, Nontaworn allowed them to borrow his motorcycle for what they claimed would be just five minutes to pick up a sibling. However, once they had the motorcycle, they vanished and became unreachable.

Upon realising he had been deceived, Nontaworn immediately filed a complaint with Bang Lamung Police Station. Officers have since been collecting evidence in an effort to locate the culprits, but the motorcycle remains missing.

“Anyone with information about my motorcycle, please come forward.”

Nontaworn’s appeal comes as he continues his personal efforts to trace the whereabouts of his stolen vehicle, hoping for a positive outcome, reported Pattaya News.

