M81 motorway free for 10 days to boost Kanchanaburi fair

Photo courtesy of motorway m-81

Motorists heading to Kanchanaburi province for the Samburi Kaset Fair next month are in for a treat—free access to the newly completed M81 motorway.

From May 3 to 12, the Department of Highways has announced that travel on the 96-kilometre route will be free of charge to facilitate easy access to the agricultural fair, offering a much-needed break for travellers.

The M81, which runs from Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi to Kanchanaburi, has been open to the public for limited use, typically from Fridays at 3pm to Mondays at noon, and during long holidays.

However, this new 10-day free period for the Samburi Kaset Fair aims to provide more accessibility for attendees. It promises to save motorists an hour of travel time compared to using conventional routes.

While the motorway is officially open, the construction of gateways, toll offices, and additional infrastructure is still ongoing.

As of March, the motorway’s installation of lamps and telecommunication systems was 83% complete, meaning there are still a few tweaks needed to fully optimise the motorway for all road users.

Pictures courtesy of สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดกาญจนบุรี (PRD_KAN) Facebook

The Samburi Kaset Fair, an annual highlight for Kanchanaburi, will take place next to the Kanchanaburi exit of the motorway in Nong Khao subdistrict, Tha Muang district.

Visitors can look forward to a vibrant showcase of agricultural products, including fresh and processed crops from local farms. Beyond the market stalls, the event also features concerts by popular singers and bands, making it a well-rounded experience for all attendees, reported The Nation.

This free motorway access is expected to significantly boost the fair’s attendance, making it easier for visitors from Bangkok and surrounding areas to experience this much-anticipated event.

Whether you’re heading for the agricultural exhibits or the live performances, the M81’s free access offers a convenient and cost-saving option for travellers this May.

In similar news, during Songkran festival two weeks ago, the Thai govenment announced toll exemptions on two major motorways and two expressways. This move aimed to alleviate traffic congestion as millions of Thais travelled home for the Thai New Year.

The Cabinet has approved the Transport Ministry’s proposal to waive tolls on the M7 and M9 motorways, along with the Burapha Withi and Kanchanaphisek expressways, from Friday, April 11, to Thursday, April 17.

M81 motorway free for 10 days to boost Kanchanaburi fair

Puntid Tantivangphaisal18 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
