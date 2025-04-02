Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel

Photo courtesy of The Standard

Thailand is easing the burden on travellers this Songkran, with the government announcing that tolls on two major motorways and two expressways will be waived, allowing motorists to travel for free during the long holiday. The toll exemption is part of a plan to reduce congestion as millions of Thais head home to celebrate the Thai New Year with family.

The Cabinet approved the Transport Ministry’s proposal to lift the tolls on the M7 and M9 motorways, along with the Burapha Withi and Kanchanaphisek expressways. This toll waiver will start at 12.01am on Friday, April 11, and end at midnight on Thursday, April 17, covering the entire Songkran period.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukul Prueksanusak announced the news, stating that the aim is to alleviate the usual holiday traffic jams.

“This move will ease the flow of vehicles and reduce the burden on travellers during this peak time, especially for those returning to their hometowns.”

Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In addition to the toll-free motorways and expressways, two additional routes will also be available for free, despite not yet being officially opened.

The M81 Motorway, running from Bang Yai district in Nonthaburi to Kanchanaburi, will be open to motorists during Songkran, although it is still waiting for toll gates and systems to be installed.

Similarly, a section of the M6 Motorway, from Hin Kong in Saraburi to the Nakhon Ratchasima bypass road, will be available for free travel during the holidays.

The four toll-free routes include:

  • M7 Motorway: Bangkok to Ban Chang district, Rayong.

  • M9 Motorway: Kanchanaphisek Outer Ring Road (Bang Pa-in to Bang Pli and Phra Pradaeng to Bang Khun Thien).

  • Burapha Withi Expressway: Bang Na to Chon Buri.

  • Kanchanaphisek Expressway: Bang Pli to Suksawat.

Thailand waives toll fees on major roads for Songkran travel | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MMA Consultants Co. Ltd.

The toll exemption is expected to result in a loss of 183.68 million baht in state revenue. However, the government anticipates economic benefits of around 274.51 million baht due to the time saved by motorists who can now travel faster, reported The Nation.

With millions expected to hit the roads for Songkran, this toll waiver is seen as a major boost for holidaymakers, making it easier and more affordable to travel across the country during Thailand’s biggest festival.

