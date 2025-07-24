3 dead, 23 injured in Kanchanaburi truck-pickup collision

Rescue teams battle treacherous conditions to pull survivors from twisted wreckage in remote mountain pass

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
7 hours ago
Last Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

A tragic accident in Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhla Buri district resulted in three fatalities and injuries to 23 others when a 10-wheel truck collided with five pickup trucks on a wet road. The incident occurred yesterday along Highway 323, near Nong Lu subdistrict.

The crash happened on a steep section of the Thong Pha Phum-Sangkhla Buri route, about 8 kilometres from Sangkhla Buri’s centre. Police Major Jiraphong Kerdrenu, the investigation chief at Sangkhla Buri Police Station, reported the pileup at 9.56am yesterday, July 23.

Upon arrival, emergency services, including the Pitak Kan foundation, Sangkhla Buri Hospital’s emergency team, highway officials, border patrol, local police, and volunteers, were already on the scene. Several were trapped inside their vehicles.

The truck, bearing Chanthaburi licence plates and driven by Ekkalak Daraphong, lost control on the descent, leading to the collision with the five pickup trucks. The impact sent some vehicles off the road while others flipped over or hit the concrete barriers.

Rescue teams, using hydraulic cutters and a farm tractor, worked for over an hour to extract the deceased and injured. Three men were confirmed dead, and among the 23 injured, five were critically hurt and transported to Phaholpolpayuhasena Hospital in Kanchanaburi.

Investigators noted that the road was slippery due to rain, and the location is notorious for accidents, especially at the final sharp curve. One of the pickup truck owners described the frightening incident, explaining that there were no warning signals from the truck before it hit his vehicle.

Many of the victims were Myanmar nationals travelling from Samut Sakhon province to the Three Pagodas Pass, with one en route to ordain as a monk accompanied by friends and family.

The deceased were taken to Sangkhla Buri Hospital for relatives to collect them for funeral arrangements. Pol. Maj. Jiraphong stated that evidence collection and witness interviews were ongoing, with the injured, including the truck driver, yet to be questioned.

Bangkok Post reported that initial findings indicate brake failure as a probable cause, exacerbated by adverse weather and the driver’s unfamiliarity with the terrain. The road’s slipperiness, due to continuous heavy rain, and ongoing repairs at the crash site, were additional factors in the accident.

