Massive road revamp to shake up Phuket traffic flow

4-lane highway, new lighting, and drainage upgrades promised in tourist-heavy traffic zone

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 31, 2025
73 1 minute read
Photo of a section of Srisoonthorn Road courtesy of Property Hub

The Phuket Highways Office has announced plans for a massive 420-million baht overhaul of Srisoonthorn Road, one of the island’s busiest and most vital thoroughfares.

Residents, business owners, and commuters are invited to weigh in at a public meeting scheduled for today, July 31.

The meeting will run from 9am to midday at the Chalermprakiat 84 Pansa Building, located at the northwest corner of Bang Maruan Lake in Srisoonthorn. Attendees will have the chance to review maps and designs, ask questions, and offer suggestions on the project.

The proposed upgrade covers a 5.95-kilometre stretch of Route 4025, beginning near the Supalai Hills housing estate and ending at Cherng Talay Police Station. The road acts as a critical connector between Thepkrasattri Road and Cherng Talay, and serves thousands of tourists and locals every day.

Currently, the road handles an average of 21,000 vehicles per day—a number expected to increase as Phuket continues to grow. The Department of Highways hopes the new design will reduce traffic congestion, improve safety, and support the island’s expanding tourism and economic sectors.

According to the project documents, the first 5.25 kilometres (from km 1+000 to km 6+250) will be transformed into a four-lane highway divided by a central raised median. The final 700 metres (km 6+250 to km 6+950) will be a two-lane road with painted median lines and new footpaths.

Pictures courtesy of Phuket Municipality Facebook

The upgrade also includes:

  • Seven U-turn points

  • New street lighting

  • Advanced drainage systems

  • Safety improvements such as signage and road markings

Construction is expected to begin in December this year and will take approximately 36 months to complete, The Phuket News reports.

Project engineers say the new infrastructure is essential for managing future traffic demands while reducing accident risks.

“We want to hear from the public,” a spokesperson from the Phuket Highways Office said. “This road affects thousands daily, and we welcome all feedback.”

Locals are strongly encouraged to attend the meeting, especially those whose homes or businesses lie along the proposed construction route.

Massive road revamp to shake up Phuket traffic flow

