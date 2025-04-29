Father seeks justice for daughter allegedly murdered in Amnat Charoen

In Amnat Charoen, a man’s daughter was allegedly beaten to death by her husband, a volunteer defence officer. The father, deeply affected by the incident, believes it was intentional murder and disputes claims of infidelity. He is determined to see justice served.

Recently, at Wat Si Sombun in Chanuman subdistrict, Amnat Charoen province, the family held a funeral for the deceased. The cremation is scheduled for today, April 29.

Sakda Kalapat, the 59 year old father of the deceased shared that his now dead daughter was the eldest of four siblings. He expressed his shock and devastation over her death, unable to understand how someone could commit such an act. The situation worsened for him after viewing CCTV footage and videos sent by his daughter’s friends.

He is pleading with the police to handle the case with utmost integrity and ensure the perpetrator faces full legal consequences. He refutes the suspect’s claim that it was a mere altercation and strongly denies any allegations of his daughter having an affair.

“I want justice to be served fully.”

News that the suspect was granted bail has left him incredulous, as he finds the crime excessively brutal, especially considering his daughter had given birth only a month prior.

In similar news, a Thai man fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend 12 times in a rented room in Bangkok on April 19 after seeing her with a new partner.

Officers from Wat Phraya Krai Police Station, accompanied by a medical team from Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital, responded to the incident and arrested 29 year old Phanudate Butsaksaeng at the scene.

The victim, 28 year old Nattacha Tojeen, was found in critical condition on the floor near her bed in a room on the building’s eighth floor.

Phanudate, reportedly intoxicated and still holding the 30-centimetre knife used in the assault, was found weeping beside Nattacha as she struggled to breathe.