Father seeks justice for daughter allegedly murdered in Amnat Charoen

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee27 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
56 1 minute read
Father seeks justice for daughter allegedly murdered in Amnat Charoen
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Amnat Charoen, a man’s daughter was allegedly beaten to death by her husband, a volunteer defence officer. The father, deeply affected by the incident, believes it was intentional murder and disputes claims of infidelity. He is determined to see justice served.

Recently, at Wat Si Sombun in Chanuman subdistrict, Amnat Charoen province, the family held a funeral for the deceased. The cremation is scheduled for today, April 29.

Sakda Kalapat, the 59 year old father of the deceased shared that his now dead daughter was the eldest of four siblings. He expressed his shock and devastation over her death, unable to understand how someone could commit such an act. The situation worsened for him after viewing CCTV footage and videos sent by his daughter’s friends.

He is pleading with the police to handle the case with utmost integrity and ensure the perpetrator faces full legal consequences. He refutes the suspect’s claim that it was a mere altercation and strongly denies any allegations of his daughter having an affair.

Related Articles

“I want justice to be served fully.”

News that the suspect was granted bail has left him incredulous, as he finds the crime excessively brutal, especially considering his daughter had given birth only a month prior.

Father seeks justice for daughter allegedly murdered in Amnat Charoen | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Khaosod

In similar news, a Thai man fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend 12 times in a rented room in Bangkok on April 19 after seeing her with a new partner.

Officers from Wat Phraya Krai Police Station, accompanied by a medical team from Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital, responded to the incident and arrested 29 year old Phanudate Butsaksaeng at the scene.

The victim, 28 year old Nattacha Tojeen, was found in critical condition on the floor near her bed in a room on the building’s eighth floor.

Phanudate, reportedly intoxicated and still holding the 30-centimetre knife used in the assault, was found weeping beside Nattacha as she struggled to breathe.

Latest Thailand News
BMTA to launch super app for Bangkok commuters in October Bangkok News

BMTA to launch super app for Bangkok commuters in October

47 seconds ago
M81 motorway free for 10 days to boost Kanchanaburi fair Thailand News

M81 motorway free for 10 days to boost Kanchanaburi fair

19 minutes ago
Father seeks justice for daughter allegedly murdered in Amnat Charoen Crime News

Father seeks justice for daughter allegedly murdered in Amnat Charoen

27 minutes ago
Cement block falls onto truck, driver injured on Rama II expressway Bangkok News

Cement block falls onto truck, driver injured on Rama II expressway

36 minutes ago
Up in the air: Thailand to elevate tourism with airport upgrades Tourism News

Up in the air: Thailand to elevate tourism with airport upgrades

44 minutes ago
Pattana Pet Run 2025: Dogs and cats race for fun in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Pattana Pet Run 2025: Dogs and cats race for fun in Chon Buri

52 minutes ago
Thai woman, 70, arrested for brother&#8217;s murder over inheritance row Thailand News

Thai woman, 70, arrested for brother’s murder over inheritance row

1 hour ago
Fake news sparks panic over Narathiwat dam collapse Thailand News

Fake news sparks panic over Narathiwat dam collapse

1 hour ago
Thai locals show compassion, aid foreign woman in roadside seizure (video) Bangkok News

Thai locals show compassion, aid foreign woman in roadside seizure (video)

1 hour ago
Bangkok ranks No. 6 among world’s friendliest cities for expats Bangkok News

Bangkok ranks No. 6 among world’s friendliest cities for expats

2 hours ago
Police halt convoy disguising drug transport as family trip in Chumphon Crime News

Police halt convoy disguising drug transport as family trip in Chumphon

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn’s health scare disrupts Nakhon Phanom visit Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn’s health scare disrupts Nakhon Phanom visit

2 hours ago
Mae Hong Son manhunt intensifies as suspect remains elusive Crime News

Mae Hong Son manhunt intensifies as suspect remains elusive

2 hours ago
Defence minister sets 1 week deadline for southern unrest report Thailand News

Defence minister sets 1 week deadline for southern unrest report

2 hours ago
Thai transport ministry fast-tracks 20 baht train fare policy Bangkok News

Thai transport ministry fast-tracks 20 baht train fare policy

2 hours ago
Drunk tourist walks naked through Phuket, sparks outrage Phuket News

Drunk tourist walks naked through Phuket, sparks outrage

2 hours ago
British foodie floored in Phuket road horror crash leaves hospital Phuket News

British foodie floored in Phuket road horror crash leaves hospital

3 hours ago
Tragic car accident in Phayao leaves one dead, three injured Crime News

Tragic car accident in Phayao leaves one dead, three injured

3 hours ago
Heartless taxi blocks Phuket ambulance rushing patient to hospital Phuket News

Heartless taxi blocks Phuket ambulance rushing patient to hospital

3 hours ago
Barely legal: Naked antics of Polish couple spark fury in Koh Pha Ngan Thailand News

Barely legal: Naked antics of Polish couple spark fury in Koh Pha Ngan

3 hours ago
Thai police shut down illegal Myanmar-run complex in Samut Sakhon Crime News

Thai police shut down illegal Myanmar-run complex in Samut Sakhon

3 hours ago
Wheely reckless: Aussie tourist pops stunts on Phuket streets Phuket News

Wheely reckless: Aussie tourist pops stunts on Phuket streets

4 hours ago
Thailand launches e-ticket system in marine parks Thailand News

Thailand launches e-ticket system in marine parks

4 hours ago
Hot mess! Phuket nightclub and Patong market go up in smoke Phuket News

Hot mess! Phuket nightclub and Patong market go up in smoke

4 hours ago
Illegal Chinese imports of pig intestines found in Samut Sakhon warehouse Crime News

Illegal Chinese imports of pig intestines found in Samut Sakhon warehouse

4 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee27 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Chinese man arrested for murder of transgender in Pattaya

Chinese man arrested for murder of transgender in Pattaya

2 days ago
Police arrest restaurant murder suspect in Kanchanaburi

Police arrest restaurant murder suspect in Kanchanaburi

3 days ago
Jealous Thai teen confesses to fatal abuse of 4 year old adopted brother

Jealous Thai teen confesses to fatal abuse of 4 year old adopted brother

5 days ago
Pregnant Thai woman released on bail after killing mistress

Pregnant Thai woman released on bail after killing mistress

6 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x