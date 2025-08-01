Bangkok crackdown targets rogue motorcycle taxis

AI cameras, public tip-offs, and surprise inspections to tackle rogue riders

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
22 minutes ago
Last Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
Bangkok crackdown targets rogue motorcycle taxis
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Bangkok’s motorcycle taxi riders are facing a massive crackdown as city officials roll out an ambitious campaign to transform the capital’s thousands of taxi stands, targeting unruly drivers and unsafe practices.

From this month until December, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will overhaul all 5,365 registered motorcycle taxi stands across the city. The sweeping initiative aims to boost safety standards, improve customer service, and restore public confidence in a crucial, yet often criticised, part of Bangkok’s public transport system.

According to BMA spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, inspections will strictly follow the Model Stand criteria established by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. Every district office is required to assess at least 20% of the stands in its jurisdiction each month, ensuring all inspections are completed by year-end.

“We’re cracking down hard. We’ll be using AI-powered cameras, surprise inspections, and public complaints to catch drivers breaking rules. The governor wants quick action, with any violations resolved within two months.”

Bangkok crackdown targets rogue motorcycle taxis | News by Thaiger
Photo of Aekvarunyoo Amrapala courtesy of PR Bangkok

District offices will collect data from advanced AI cameras installed around motorcycle taxi stands, along with citizen complaints lodged via the city’s Traffy Fondue mobile application. This online platform enables residents to report a range of driver misconduct issues, from reckless riding and not displaying yellow licence plates to improper uniforms or suspected drunk driving.

The BMA urged the public to provide detailed reports to help speed up investigations.

“For fast and effective action, reports need essential information like the driver’s licence plate number, ID number, or stand location. Vague complaints slow us down.”

Monthly meetings led by the governor’s working group on motorcycle taxi discipline will tackle unresolved complaints head-on, ensuring compliance and accountability city-wide.

Bangkok crackdown targets rogue motorcycle taxis | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of TravelBud

The registered stands in Bangkok are scattered throughout the city: 1,497 stands on pavements, 1,186 on private properties, 2,107 on busy roadways, and another 575 located in areas such as public parks. The city’s motorcycle taxi driver population currently totals around 79,521, a figure constantly changing due to retirements, new registrations, legal issues, and occasional fatalities, Bangkok Post reported.

Despite the tough stance, Aekvarunyoo was quick to praise responsible riders.

“We deeply appreciate the many drivers who follow regulations, maintain standards, and make Bangkok more accessible.”

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
22 minutes ago
Last Updated: Friday, August 1, 2025
