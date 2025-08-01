Thai hospital denies blocking Cambodian patients amid border clashes

Existing Cambodian patients receiving care; new admissions limited to emergencies

Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani denied rejecting Cambodian patients amid heightened border tensions, following the circulation of an official document with unclear wording on Thai social media yesterday, July 31.

Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital, located near the border, were among the institutions affected during recent clashes. Several hospitals in the area sustained damage and were temporarily closed, leading more patients to be transferred under the care of Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital.

The controversy began when a document, outlining the hospital’s operational adjustments during the ongoing conflict, was posted online.

The document stated that the hospital would implement four key measures between July 31 and August 10:

  • Temporarily suspend the services of Cambodian interpreters and foreign volunteers
  • Close the Special Medical Clinic (SMC)
  • Cease accepting new Cambodian patients
  • Restrict the areas accessible to Cambodian patients currently under treatment

The measures ignited a strong reaction on Thai social media. Some netizens criticised the hospital, arguing that medical care should not be denied based on nationality or political circumstances. They urged the hospital’s management to prioritise humanitarian principles.

Thai hospital damaged in border clash
Damages at Phanom Dongrak Hospital in Surin | Photo via Hfocus

Others defended the hospital, suggesting that Cambodian forces should not target Thai medical facilities if they depend on them for treatment.

Cambodia’s former Prime Minister and current President of the Senate, Hun Sen, responded by condemning the perceived policy. He warned the Thai government that any refusal to treat Cambodian nationals would violate humanitarian norms, and threatened to raise the matter on the international stage.

In response to the growing backlash, the hospital’s director, Monchau Wiwattanasittipong, clarified that the document’s poor wording caused public misunderstanding. He reaffirmed that the hospital always operated on humanitarian grounds.

He further confirmed that all Cambodian patients currently being treated at the hospital are receiving proper care, and there is no policy to remove them.

Thai hosptial maintain services for people of all nationalities after border conflict
Photo via Facebook/ โรงพยาบาลสรรพสิทธิประสงค์ อุบลราชธานี

However, due to damaged facilities and a shortage of medical personnel, new Cambodian patients will only be accepted in emergency cases.

The hospital also explained that the temporary suspension of Cambodian interpreter services was prompted by safety concerns, after a drone, allegedly from the Cambodian side, was spotted flying over the hospital. The measure, officials said, was intended to protect both Thai staff and Cambodian personnel.

